HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Aug 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - A delegation, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and led by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive Mr John Lee, successfully concluded a week-long ASEAN mission to Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.Over 50 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed, signalling closer bilateral cooperation based on a shared vision of prosperity and growth in Asia.Over the past week, the delegation comprising some 30 leaders of international, Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong enterprises and conglomerates operating in finance and insurance, I&T, professional services, infrastructure, transport and logistics, energy and hospitality, strengthened ties, expanded networks and discussed collaboration opportunities in Hong Kong, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).Concluding the ASEAN trip on 2 Aug, Mr Lee said: 'During our six-day trip, we visited four cities across the three countries and participated in some 30 events. These included meetings with senior leaders and officials, visits to enterprises and Belt and Road projects, exchanges with the business communities in the four cities, and engaging in activities to promote people-to-people connections.'Mr Lee added that members of the delegation will share their insights and experiences of this visit through their extensive networks.Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, said the focus of the mission is to strengthen ties between Hong Kong and ASEAN, our second-largest trading partner, by introducing the latest business opportunities offered by Hong Kong.'In recent years, Hong Kong has been making tremendous advances in new sectors, such as innovation and sustainability. Our advances in greentech, smart manufacturing and supply chain management, reinforced by our world-class R&D and IP infrastructure and robust government support, provide a lot of opportunities for us to collaborate with ASEAN businesses,' he pointed out, adding 55 MoUs signed during the trip paves the way for deeper collaboration in the future.'We would like to express our appreciation to the Hong Kong SAR Government and all business delegates for their support. Looking ahead, the HKTDC will continue to help businesses connect with opportunities and build a global ecosystem through our worldwide network of 50 offices,' Dr Lam added.During the visit to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, 30 MoUs were signed by members of the delegation, Vietnamese government bodies and Vietnamese companies in the areas of trade and investment promotion, finance, fintech, transport and logistics and education.Delegates also met with executives and key members of local chambers of commerce, including the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), and key corporations, including VinGroup and Tessellation Binh Duong Co Ltd., to explore business opportunities.To foster collaboration opportunities via the Hong Kong platform, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Singapore (HKETO Singapore) and HKTDC co-organised a business luncheon in Vietnam, which was attended by some 220 business leaders and key officials.During the visit, 30 MoUs were signed by the following members of the delegation, Vietnamese government bodies and Vietnamese companies to deepen cooperation across diverse areas:1.Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong, China, and Ministry of Finance of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam;2.Invest Hong Kong and the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA), Ministry of Planning and Investment of the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam;3.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI);4.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade);5.Airport Authority Hong Kong and Vietnam Airlines JSC;6.Airport Authority and Airport Corporation of Vietnam;7.Airport Authority Hong Kong and Sovico Group;8.Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI);9.Invest Hong Kong and Hong Kong Business Association in Vietnam;10.Hong Kong Tourism Board and Traveloka;11.Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited and China Business Association Ho Chi Minh City Branch;China Business Association Guangdong Enterprises Association in Vietnam; Hong Kong Business Association Vietnam;12.CCB International Capital Limited and VinaCapital Holdings Ltd;13.Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park J.V. (VSIP);14.FWD Group and Junior Achievement Vietnam;15.HKU Business School and Ho Chi Minh University of Banking (HUB);16.HKU Business School and University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH);17.Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and Viet Nam National University - Ho Chi Minh City;18.Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh High School for the Gifted;19.SF Supply Chain and NTQ;20.Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Computime Group Limited;21.Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Kingboard Holdings Limited;22.Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Stavian Group Joint Stock Company;23.Sunwah Group (Hong Kong) and Becamex IDC Corp;24.Tekcent Limited and Locamos Technology;25.Tekcent Limited and Quickom;26.The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Hong Kong Office and 315 Medical Joint Stock Company;27.The Vietnam Association HK (VAHK) and Hong Kong Business Association Vietnam (HKBAV);28.The Vietnam Association HK (VAHK) and Viet Nam Young Entrepreneur's Association (VNYEA);29.VRCN Limited and Hong Kong Business Association Vietnam; and30.VRCN Limited and QuickomEarlier during the trip, 25 more MoUs were signed, including 12 signed in Laos:31.Customs and Excise Department of Hong Kong, China and the Customs Department of the Lao People's Democratic Republic;32.Invest Hong Kong and Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry;33.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Lao Chinese Chamber of Commerce (LCCC);34.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI);35.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce;36.CCB International (Holdings) Limited and Phongsavanh Group Co., Ltd;37.CLP SEA Infrastructure Limited and CGN Energy Technology (Laos) Co., Ltd and Krittaphong Group Co., Ltd;38.Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and the Vientiane Capital Chamber of Commerce and Industry;39.Goldford Group and Lao National Digital Technology Group Co., Ltd (LADT);40.HashKey Capital and Lao National Digital Technology;41.Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and Vientiane Secondary School (VSS); and42.Hong Kong Shippers' Council (HKSC) and the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and IndustryAnd 13 signed in Cambodia:43.Invest Hong Kong and the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC);44.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Council for The Development of Cambodia (CDC);45.The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong and Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of Cambodia;46.The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong & Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia;47.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC);48.The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce;49.The Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and the Hong Kong Business Association of Cambodia (HKBAC);50.Airport Authority Hong Kong and Societe Concessionnaire de lAeroport;51.FWD Group Holdings Limited and Department of Media and Communication, Royal University of Phnom Penh;52.CCB International (Holdings) Limited and ACLEDA Bank Plc.;53.CCB International (Holdings) Limited and Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone Co., Ltd.;54.Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and Societe Concessionnaire de lAeroport; and55.Hong Kong Airlines Limited and Cambodia Airways Co., Ltd.With the BRI entering its second decade and amid greater regional cooperation facilitated by agreements, like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Hong Kong will continue to build on its role as superconnector, linking the wider China market with ASEAN and the world at large.The HKSAR Government and HKTDC will host the Belt and Road Summit on 11-12 September in Hong Kong. At this annual signature conference, which brings together the leading voices from diverse sectors across Belt and Road markets and beyond, Vietnamese companies can seize countless collaboration opportunities.The visit to three ASEAN member states - Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam - this week aimed to deepen economic and trade relations, enhance cultural exchange and explore collaboration opportunities between ASEAN and Hong Kong, building on the success of previous ASEAN missions to Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia in 2023 and Thailand in 2022.Photo Download: https://bit.ly/3YsDt3EDr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) addressed a business luncheon, co-organised by the HKETO Singapore and HKTDC, which deepened economic and cultural links between Hong Kong and VietnamMr John Lee, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Hong Kong will continue to fully leverage the advantages of one country, two systems to bring opportunities to Vietnam and other RCEP countriesMr Phan Van Mai, Chairman of HCMC People's Committee, addressed the luncheonSome 220 business leaders and key officials attended a business luncheon in Vietnam co-organised by HKETO Singapore and HKTDC, during which MoUs were exchangedThe Hong Kong delegation visited Vingroup to learn about its latest developments in electric vehicles and sustainable financeThe delegation also visited Tessellation Binh Duong Co Ltd. to learn about its latest developments in sustainable garment manufacturing and supply chain integrationDr Peter K N Lam (second left), Hong Kong Trade Development Council Chairman, expressed his delight of the mission's success in strengthening ASEAN-Hong Kong ties. 