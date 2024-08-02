

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Transportation has proposed a new rule that would ban airlines from charging junk fees to seat families together on a flight.



The proposed rule would require airlines to seat parents next to their young children for free when adjacent seating is available at booking.



The proposed rule would ban airlines from charging junk fees to assign seats for a young child (age 13 or under) next to their parent or accompanying adult.



If adjacent family seats are not available at booking, airlines would be required to provide passengers the choice between receiving a full refund or waiting for family seating to become available later.



Under the proposed rule, airlines would be required to disclose clearly and conspicuously that passengers have the right to fee-free family seating.



The Department of Transportation has made it clear that Airlines that fail to comply with the fee-free family seating requirements would be subject to civil penalties.



Mandating fee-free family seating would lower the cost of flying with young children. It is estimated to save a family of four as much as $200 per roundtrip if seat fees are $25.



'Many airlines still don't guarantee family seating, which means parents wonder if they'll have to pay extra just to be seated with their young child. Flying with children is already complicated enough without having to worry about that,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.



'The new rule we're proposing today, which would ban airlines from charging parents a fee to sit with their children, is another example of the Biden-Harris Administration using all the tools at our disposal to lower costs for families and protect consumers from unfair practices.'



Despite adjacent seating being essential for young families, many airlines continue to force parents to choose between paying to lock in assigned seats or risk being seated apart. These fees add up and effectively raise the final cost of air transportation for many families traveling with young children.



Secretary Buttigieg pressed the ten largest U.S. airlines to voluntarily ban the family seating junk fees, but only four airlines - Alaska, American, Frontier, and JetBlue have responded favorably.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX