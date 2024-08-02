Mastermind.com: Introducing the Mastermind Business Academy - Industry Leading Advisors, Coaches & Admins to Help Build Your Business

Mastermind.com is thrilled to announce the launch of the Mastermind Business Academy. This revolutionary program is designed specifically for individuals with knowledge-based businesses who are ready to accelerate their growth, streamline their processes, and achieve success faster and more efficiently.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Mastermind.com, co-owned by industry giants Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Mastermind Business Academy. This revolutionary program is designed specifically for individuals with knowledge-based businesses who are ready to accelerate their growth, streamline their processes, and achieve success faster and more efficiently.

The Mastermind Business Academy provides a comprehensive solution for entrepreneurs who are eager to design, build, launch, and scale their businesses with unprecedented ease, regardless of if you are looking for your first sale, next sale or consistent sales. This innovative program offers access to a full-time team of advisors, coaches, consultants & tech admins all aimed at propelling participants toward their business goals.

"We've seen the transformative impact of our Mastermind Business System, and we wanted to take it a step further," says Dean Graziosi. "The Mastermind Business Academy is designed to provide unparalleled education, accountability, support & community enabling our members to reach their goals with greater speed and effectiveness."

The Academy includes a range of features tailored to meet the unique needs of knowledge-based entrepreneurs:

"Action Plan" Assessment: A detailed evaluation to identify the specific actions required to accelerate progress and achieve goals efficiently.

Personal Success Advisor: An assigned advisor who serves as an accountability partner, providing guidance on the action plan, ensuring continual progress, and addressing any obstacles.

Daily LIVE Group Coaching Sessions: A series of daily training sessions within a structured curriculum, developed by expert consultants. The "Learn, Do, Review" format enhances learning and implementation, supporting the four key pillars of achieving initial, subsequent, and consistent sales.

Tech Admins: Advanced support that exceeds standard tech assistance. Tech Admins act as technical experts, assisting with tasks such as hub navigation, integrations, automations, and resolving everyday issues. Additionally, "Done For You" support includes the creation of Lead Magnet Funnels, Calendar Funnels, and Sales Page Funnels.

Private Academy Community: An exclusive platform for interaction with fellow members, seeking feedback, sharing successes, and connecting with coaches. This custom-curated community functions as a continuous mastermind group, distinct from traditional social media groups.

"This program isn't just about providing tools; it's about creating a robust support system that ensures you're never alone on your journey," adds Dean Graziosi. "We're committed to helping you achieve success with the backing of our expert team and a community of like-minded individuals."

Enrollment is now open, and interested individuals are invited to join the Mastermind Business Academy at an exclusive introductory price. For more information and to secure your place in the Mastermind Business Academy, visit the Academy Website here.

About Mastermind.com: Mastermind.com, co-owned by Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, is a leading platform dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and professionals through innovative tools, strategies, and support systems. With a commitment to helping individuals transform their knowledge into impactful businesses, Mastermind.com offers comprehensive solutions for success in the digital economy.

