Meredith Schraeder: Partners Cooperative Selects Curvo for Digital Transformation

EVANSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / In a major step towards greater cost efficiency and operational effectiveness, Partners Cooperative has signed a five-year agreement with healthcare supply chain technology leader Curvo.

Partners Cooperative Selects Curvo for Digital Transformation

As a non-profit, shared-services cooperative, Partners manages a portfolio of hundreds of contracts, and members work together to improve costs in a shared contracting environment. The new agreement will power Partners' contracting efforts with best-in-class medical device product data, flexible analytics, and automation.

"Part of our mission is to bring cost efficiencies and improve operational effectiveness," said Dane Henry, Partners Cooperative President and CEO. "Now with these transformative capabilities, we can confidently grow and continue our work on behalf of Members into the future."

Partners determined that to continue on their current growth trajectory, they needed to change because current tools and processes wouldn't support their goals. Partners needed modern capabilities to achieve their vision. While others offered niche solutions, they didn't address cohesive, enterprise-level transformation.

"We're honored to support Partners in the digital transformation of their RPC," said Andy Perry, Curvo Co-Founder and CEO. "Adopting Curvo's technology stack sets the foundation for their operations and strategic growth, and we are eager to help power up the great work they do for their members."

The agreement with Curvo gives Partners a path to complete digital transformation of RPC operations. The organization gains solutions and support for hundreds of contracts per year, plus new member assessments.

A variety of capabilities are included in the multi-year contract:

Curvo Data Enrichment

Curvo Analytics Suite (with contract and rebate analytics)

Curvo Strategic Sourcing Suite

Rebate Functionality and Contract Management

Highly Configurable Reporting Automation

Curvo Professional Services

In addition to transformative solutions for Partners corporate operations, the contract also brings two resources directly to Partners members.

Curvo LookUp Module - User-friendly search engine gives quick, easy access to market and clinical product data.

Orthopedic Networks News - The quarterly newsletter is the gold standard in orthopedic content, classification and categorization.

Long-Term Strategy for Collaborative Development

Future developments included in the contract signal a long-term vision for the RPC, and the agreement outlines collaborative initiatives that Partners and Curvo will undertake together. Partners and Curvo are dedicated to serving RPC members by leveraging a digital experience that provides more value and helps reduce healthcare costs.

About Partners Cooperative, Inc.

Partners Cooperative, Inc. is a collaborative organization formed by multiple health systems to achieve cost efficiencies and improve operational effectiveness through combined resources, expertise and purchasing power. The mission is to strengthen member health system efficiency and performance through collective solutions. Visit https://www.pcgpo.org/about/.

Contact Information:

Meredith Schraeder

Sr. Digital Marketing Manager

meredith.schraeder@curvolabs.com

SOURCE: Curvo

View the original press release on newswire.com.