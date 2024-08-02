Anzeige
Mkango Resources Ltd.: Mkango Resources Limited Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings:

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Mkango Resources Ltd

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

x

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify) iii:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Resource Early Stage Opportunities Company Ltd

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

CO Services Cayman Limited,
P.O. Box 10008,|
Willow House, Cricket Square,
Grand Cayman KY1-1001,
Cayman Islands

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name


City and country of registered office (if applicable)


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

31/7/2024

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

02/08/2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Sub 3%


Sub 3%

Sub 3%

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)






8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

CA60686A4090

n/a


Sub 3%












SUBTOTAL 8. A

n/a

Sub 3%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.

% of voting rights


















SUBTOTAL 8. B 1





B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash
Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights





















SUBTOTAL 8.B.2







Place of completion

U.K.

Date of completion

02/08/2024

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Mkango Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
