Mkango Resources Ltd.: Mkango Resources Limited Announces Holding(s) in Company

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
Mkango Resources Ltd
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
x
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name
Resource Early Stage Opportunities Company Ltd
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
CO Services Cayman Limited,
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
31/7/2024
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
02/08/2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
Sub 3%
Sub 3%
Sub 3%
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
CA60686A4090
n/a
Sub 3%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
n/a
Sub 3%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
Place of completion
U.K.
Date of completion
02/08/2024
