Mkango Resources Ltd.: Mkango Resources Limited Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings:

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: Mkango Resources Ltd 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer x 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Resource Early Stage Opportunities Company Ltd City and country of registered office (if applicable) CO Services Cayman Limited,

P.O. Box 10008,|

Willow House, Cricket Square,

Grand Cayman KY1-1001,

Cayman Islands 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 31/7/2024 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02/08/2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Sub 3%

Sub 3% Sub 3% Position of previous notification (if applicable)













8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) CA60686A4090 n/a

Sub 3%





















SUBTOTAL 8. A n/a Sub 3%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights

































SUBTOTAL 8. B 1







B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

Settlement xii Number of voting rights % of voting rights







































SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

















Place of completion U.K. Date of completion 02/08/2024

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Mkango Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com