abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)
LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
(The "Company")
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 18 Bishops Square, London E1 6EG on Tuesday 13 August 2024 at 14.00.
The Notice of Annual General Meeting, together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023, have been posted to shareholders.
In accordance with UKLR6.4.3R, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, a proxy form and the Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
END