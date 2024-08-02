EVS Broadcast Equipment: EVS & TinkerList combine forces to simplify live production processes

Publication on August 2, 2024, at 18:30 CEST after market closing

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS & TINKERLIST Combine forces to simplify live production processes

EVS BECOMES SHAREHOLDER OF LEADING BROADCAST SOFTWARE INNOVATOR CLOSING THE GAP BETWEEN THE WRITER'S ROOM AND THE TECHNICAL BROADCASTING ENVIRONMENT

Paris | Friday, August 2nd, 2024





EVS, a leader in live video production technology, is proud to announce today its strategic investment in TinkerList, a Belgian company aiming to make live broadcasting more intuitive, reliable, and productive.

Tinkerlist is a leading innovator in the media production industry, having developed Cuez - the World's First Cloud-Based Rundown Management System - as a cutting-edge web application and automation system designed to connect seamlessly with a wide variety of production devices. The company aims to significantly improve production efficiency across the industry.

Integrated Pre-Production Workflows: A Growing Necessity

Pre-production workflows are increasingly linked to live productions, and TinkerList emphasizes the importance in adopting efficient digital tools to streamline operations across the production chain, ensuring consistency from the time a production is planned to post-production and archive while allowing dynamic changes to cope with live conditions.

EVS Supports TinkerList's Vision

Erik Hauters, CEO of TinkerList, expressed his enthusiasm for the recent developments, stating: "We are happy to have the means and the support of EVS to achieve our vision, closing the gap between the writer's room and the technical broadcasting environment. This investment will allow us to further extend the scope of our application to increase its relevance across a wider set of productions, while maintaining the same level of simplicity in usage. The strengthened partnership will help us to expand globally, thanks to EVS's direct and indirect worldwide footprint. Moreover, this investment from a solid broadcast leader demonstrates the sustainability of our company."

A Common Commitment to Innovation and High Standards

With over 30 years of expertise in the broadcast industry, EVS recognizes the value that TinkerList brings to the market, especially in terms of optimized user experience. This focus aligns perfectly with EVS's DNA, particularly among production teams striving to deliver high-quality media productions efficiently and affordably.

Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS, explains: "We are very proud to become a shareholder in such a promising and innovative company that re-invents the way to produce live content. EVS now owns an important minority stake in Tinkerlist, allowing the team to remain independent and autonomous while supporting their growth and ambitions."

TinkerList's SaaS products will be integrated into EVS's asset management and flexible control room solutions, broadening the scope of EVS's offering to customers worldwide.

EVS is convinced that Cuez is not only suitable for premium live productions, but also for media productions in general. With this investment, EVS will indirectly leverage the growth of media production beyond the broadcast market segment, further supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in the industry.

The transaction value, including capital increase and loans, represents a total investment of below EUR 3 million.

About EVS

We create return on emotion

EVS is globally recognized as the leading provider in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Spanning the entire production process, EVS solutions are trusted by production teams worldwide to deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news to billions of viewers every day - and in real time. As we continue to expand our footprint, our dedication to sustainable growth for both our business and the industry is clearly demonstrated through our ESG strategy. This commitment is not only reflected in our results, but also in our high ratings from different agencies.

Headquartered in Liège, Belgium, the company has a global presence with offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North and Latin America, employing over 600 team members and ensuring sales, training, and technical support to more than 100 countries.

EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. EVS is, amongst others, part of the Euronext Tech Leaders and Euronext BEL Mid indices.

About TinkerList

Headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, TinkerList serves a diverse range of regional and national broadcasters. With the support of EVS' expertise, TinkerList aims to expand internationally and position Cuez as a leading solution in the broadcasting industry.

Media contacts

For more info about this press release, or to set up an interview with EVS, please contact:

Veerle De Wit - Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +32 4 361 7004- Email: v.dewit@evs.com

Sébastien Verlaine - Senior Brand & Corporate Communications Manager

Tel: +32 4 361 5809 - Email: s.verlaine@evs.com

Jens De Maere - Chief Operations Officer

Tel: +32 498 699 299 Email: jens.demaere@tinkerlist.tv

