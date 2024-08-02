Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Berlin
02.08.24
08:10 Uhr
1,250 Euro
-0,040
-3,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1601,59011:34
Dow Jones News
02.08.2024 18:46 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Aug-2024 / 17:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
2 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               2 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      459,847 
Highest price paid per share:         109.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          103.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 105.7356p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 342,537,443 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (342,537,443) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      105.7356p                    459,847

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1005               108.00      08:43:59          00070875851TRLO0      XLON 
2696               108.00      08:43:59          00070875850TRLO0      XLON 
400                107.50      08:48:14          00070876036TRLO0      XLON 
6521               107.50      08:48:14          00070876037TRLO0      XLON 
6921               107.00      08:48:14          00070876038TRLO0      XLON 
1480               107.00      09:16:35          00070876976TRLO0      XLON 
2000               107.00      09:16:35          00070876977TRLO0      XLON 
574                107.50      09:26:21          00070877308TRLO0      XLON 
4100               108.50      10:33:19          00070880088TRLO0      XLON 
1710               108.50      10:33:19          00070880089TRLO0      XLON 
7402               108.50      10:33:19          00070880092TRLO0      XLON 
6643               108.50      10:33:19          00070880093TRLO0      XLON 
24233               108.50      10:33:19          00070880096TRLO0      XLON 
8570               108.50      10:33:19          00070880098TRLO0      XLON 
3599               108.50      10:33:19          00070880099TRLO0      XLON 
3835               108.50      10:33:19          00070880101TRLO0      XLON 
1516               108.50      10:33:19          00070880102TRLO0      XLON 
556                108.50      10:33:19          00070880103TRLO0      XLON 
5919               108.50      10:33:19          00070880104TRLO0      XLON 
6602               107.00      10:33:21          00070880128TRLO0      XLON 
1320               106.50      10:33:21          00070880129TRLO0      XLON 
3000               106.50      10:33:21          00070880130TRLO0      XLON 
7271               107.00      10:51:57          00070880868TRLO0      XLON 
7244               106.00      11:08:36          00070881397TRLO0      XLON 
7586               105.50      11:25:38          00070881731TRLO0      XLON 
16233               105.50      11:25:38          00070881732TRLO0      XLON 
9183               105.50      11:38:40          00070882227TRLO0      XLON 
4120               105.50      11:56:30          00070882585TRLO0      XLON 
4584               105.50      11:56:30          00070882586TRLO0      XLON 
2988               105.50      11:56:58          00070882592TRLO0      XLON 
7112               105.50      11:56:58          00070882593TRLO0      XLON 
500                106.00      12:33:33          00070883852TRLO0      XLON 
831                109.00      13:10:02          00070885037TRLO0      XLON 
584                108.00      13:26:41          00070885366TRLO0      XLON 
6                 108.00      13:27:52          00070885403TRLO0      XLON 
966                108.00      13:31:35          00070885861TRLO0      XLON 
5975               108.00      13:31:35          00070885862TRLO0      XLON 
8265               108.00      13:31:35          00070885863TRLO0      XLON 
5498               107.00      13:33:47          00070886283TRLO0      XLON 
1364               107.00      13:33:47          00070886284TRLO0      XLON 
735                107.00      13:38:47          00070886639TRLO0      XLON 
6295               107.00      13:40:32          00070886722TRLO0      XLON 
7173               106.50      13:40:32          00070886723TRLO0      XLON 
3733               106.00      13:52:09          00070887255TRLO0      XLON 
3287               106.00      13:58:08          00070887598TRLO0      XLON 
6480               106.00      13:58:08          00070887599TRLO0      XLON 
8134               105.00      14:02:45          00070888053TRLO0      XLON 
500                105.00      14:02:45          00070888054TRLO0      XLON 
6455               105.50      14:31:52          00070889922TRLO0      XLON 
2515               105.00      14:31:52          00070889923TRLO0      XLON 
3940               105.00      14:31:52          00070889924TRLO0      XLON 
8585               104.50      14:31:52          00070889925TRLO0      XLON 
8695               104.00      15:02:07          00070892148TRLO0      XLON 
7613               103.50      15:24:17          00070893855TRLO0      XLON 
5224               103.00      15:51:23          00070895497TRLO0      XLON 
1059               103.00      15:51:23          00070895498TRLO0      XLON 
6912               104.00      16:04:04          00070896721TRLO0      XLON 
6756               104.00      16:06:17          00070896925TRLO0      XLON 
7306               104.00      16:06:17          00070896926TRLO0      XLON 
8955               103.00      16:06:21          00070896936TRLO0      XLON 
204                104.00      16:07:50          00070897044TRLO0      XLON 
9400               104.00      16:11:12          00070897360TRLO0      XLON 
8147               104.00      16:11:12          00070897361TRLO0      XLON 
8164               104.00      16:11:12          00070897362TRLO0      XLON 
4144               104.50      16:14:15          00070897727TRLO0      XLON 
312                104.50      16:14:15          00070897728TRLO0      XLON 
23399               104.50      16:15:02          00070897778TRLO0      XLON 
5177               104.50      16:15:02          00070897779TRLO0      XLON 
3810               104.50      16:15:02          00070897780TRLO0      XLON 
8653               104.50      16:15:02          00070897781TRLO0      XLON 
1072               105.00      16:18:12          00070898015TRLO0      XLON 
1189               105.00      16:18:12          00070898016TRLO0      XLON 
14058               105.00      16:18:12          00070898019TRLO0      XLON 
457                105.00      16:18:12          00070898020TRLO0      XLON 
7019               105.00      16:18:12          00070898021TRLO0      XLON 
2265               105.00      16:19:12          00070898129TRLO0      XLON 
4553               105.00      16:19:12          00070898130TRLO0      XLON 
436                105.00      16:21:12          00070898359TRLO0      XLON 
13659               105.00      16:21:12          00070898360TRLO0      XLON 
18249               105.00      16:23:12          00070898571TRLO0      XLON 
14194               105.00      16:23:12          00070898572TRLO0      XLON 
1460               105.00      16:23:12          00070898573TRLO0      XLON 
579                105.00      16:23:12          00070898574TRLO0      XLON 
1141               105.00      16:23:12          00070898575TRLO0      XLON 
6557               105.00      16:23:12          00070898576TRLO0      XLON 
285                105.00      16:23:14          00070898578TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  338346 
EQS News ID:  1960353 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1960353&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2024 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
