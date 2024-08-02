Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. (Stock Code 002821.SZ/6821.HK) announced today that it has officially inaugurated its new European development and pilot manufacturing site at Discovery Park in Sandwich, Kent, U.K., marked with a ribbon cutting by Dr. Hao Hong, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Asymchem.

The former Pfizer small molecule facilities now employ 70 team members on-site in both the R&D labs and the API pilot plant, many of whom are legacy Pfizer employees. Additional hires are planned through to the end of the year as the pilot plant ramps up operations.

Building on a foundation of utilizing innovative technologies to enable smarter, greener, and cost-effective solutions to support manufacture, Asymchem will add additional capabilities on-site. Advanced equipment for the manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides, as well as sustainability capabilities for continuous flow and biocatalysis, will be added by 2025.

Hong said: "This is an exciting milestone for Asymchem to meet growing demand for pharma services and supply. We are continuing a long legacy of manufacturing excellence at Discovery Park, with the location in Kent being ideal for reaching our target markets in Europe."

Mayer Schreiber, CEO of Discovery Park, said: "We are thrilled to see Asymchem join our thriving community at Discovery Park. We believe Kent is the ideal location for a European HQ, providing fast connections to both Europe and the capital, along with all important space to grow. Many of the team members at Asymchem have been working at Discovery Park for decades, and we're delighted to continue to support and champion the talent here."

About Asymchem

Asymchem is a global technology-driven contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing services to the pharmaceutical industry. Founded in 1997, Asymchem employs over 9700 personnel world-wide, with R&D and manufacturing operations in the UK, U.S. and China.

Our one-stop solutions range from early clinical to commercialization, including R&D and cGMP production of small molecule to chemical macromolecule of advanced intermediates, APIs, formulation, as well as clinical research services. Leveraging our deep industry insights accumulated over 25 years, Asymchem plays an integral part of the global pharmaceutical supply chain for innovative drugs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly. These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections, and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, its directors and the employees assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

About Discovery Park

Discovery Park is a thriving life science community for visionary entrepreneurs and leaders and the ideal environment for businesses to start, scale and succeed. It offers state-of-the-art labs, modern offices and manufacturing facilities, unrivalled flexibility and comprehensive support including access to finance and a strong local talent pool. Discovery Park has been a major centre for life science for nearly 70 years and is home to 160+ companies across a growing tenant community of dynamic start-ups through to global corporations. This includes Pfizer, Asymchem, Viatris, Concept Life Sciences, Canterbury Christ Church University, York Bio, Resolian, Psyros Diagnostics, VisusNano, Cummins and eXroid. Within easy reach of London, Discovery Park spearheads Kent's flourishing science and technology cluster. As an extension of the Golden Triangle, Discovery Park's location provides access to a wealth of resources and opportunities, coupled with an enviable quality of life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240802011861/en/

Contacts:

Asymchem Inc.

Jake Knorr

Senior Director of Marketing

jakeknorr@asymchem.com

Discovery Park

Kirsty Budden

Head of Marketing, Discovery Park

kirsty.budden@discovery-park.co.uk

+44 (0) 7730 618514

Perceptive Communicators, Media Relations

Sophie Newington

sophie.newington@perceptivecommunicators.co.uk

+44 (0)7735 580418

Notes for Editors