

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) has announced plans to extend the warranty period for its boxed Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen processors by an additional two years.



This decision comes after widespread reports of crashing and instability issues affecting these processors, as reported by Tom's Hardware.



At present, Intel's boxed CPUs come with a three-year limited warranty, but with this new development, affected processors will be covered for a total of five years.



Thomas Hannaford, a representative from Intel, assured customers that the company is dedicated to supporting those who have experienced or are currently facing instability symptoms with their 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors.



He stated to The Verge, 'We stand behind our products, and in the coming days, we will be releasing more information on the two-year extended warranty support for our boxed Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors.'



The instability of these desktop CPUs has been linked to 'elevated operating voltage,' and Intel is working on a patch scheduled for release in mid-August to address this issue.



An Intel representative also mentioned on the Intel Community site that customers who purchased systems from OEM/System Integrators should contact their support team for assistance, while those who bought a boxed CPU should reach out to Intel Customer Support. The company apologized for the delay in communication, acknowledging that resolving this issue has been complex.



This announcement comes as Intel faces investigations into the crashing problem, which could potentially lead to a class action lawsuit. While specific details on the new warranty extension are yet to be released, Intel has promised that more information will be available soon, reports Tom's Hardware.



