Infinix Mobility: Infinix Teams Up with UNESCO and Google to Inspire Today's Youth with AI and Robotics Education through the Largest CogLabs Workshop Ever

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, conducted the largest CogLabs workshop to date with more than 200 students at the University of Nairobi. Themed "Get in Now", Infinix partnered with UNESCO and Google to inspire today's youth with AI and robotics education through the CogLabs initiative. This project aims to equip the next generation of thinkers and makers in Africa with accessible, hands-on experiences in robotics, machine learning, and AI education.

"It is a true honor for Infinix to collaborate with UNESCO and Google in globally promoting the CogLabs project," said Michael Zeng, Brand Manager of Infinix Kenya. "This project is designed to build capacity in crucial domains such as robotics, machine learning, and AI, with a focus on education equality, to transform knowledge into resilient ownership and foster sustainable development."

CogLabs Project Makes AI and Robotic Education Easy

The CogLabs project is an innovative educational initiative that aims to make AI and robotics accessible and engaging for today's youth. Through a step-by-step process, participants can design and build their own robots using 3D printed parts and a second-hand phone, train the robots to recognize images, sounds, and poses, and program them to respond and perform simple tasks. CogLabs emphasizes sustainable design and provides code files, FAQs, and support to guide users.

"The CogLabs project is a shining example of how we can inspire and empower the next generation to embrace the transformative power of AI and robotics. By partnering with innovative companies like Infinix and Google, we are providing young learners with the tools and resources to design, build, and program their own robotic creations. This hands-on approach not only sparks their curiosity, but also equips them with the practical skills needed to thrive in the digital age," said Joan Nadal, Master Trainer of UNESCO at STEM Education.

Celebrate the Largest CogLabs Workshop Yet and the Preview of the New CogLabs Mobile App

The CogLabs workshop, held at the prestigious University of Nairobi, was a resounding success, drawing the attention of esteemed guests and showcasing the institution's commitment to fostering technological advancements. This landmark event, the largest CogLabs workshop to date, witnessed the active participation of over 200 eager students, who were empowered to acquire new skills, put their knowledge into practice, and create impactful solutions for the future.

During the workshop, students engaged in captivating hands-on activities, such as building their own robots by assembling 3D parts and repurposing used Infinix smartphones. This innovative approach breathed new life into the devices, enabling the students to train the robots to recognize surrounding objects, such as arrows, and respond accordingly by moving left, right, or forward. Through this process, the participants gained valuable insights into the realms of coding, machine learning, and AI recognition processes.

"We are thrilled to preview the mobile application of the CogLabs initiative," shared John Kimani, Head of Developer Relations, Sub-Saharan Africa, Google. "Google's emphasis on promoting digital literacy and making learning accessible to all aligns perfectly with the CogLabs mission. This mobile application will empower everyone to explore the world of machine learning and programming, without the need for a laptop, ensuring equal opportunities for all to create their own robotic wonders, wherever they may be."

Infinix Get In Now: Inspiring Africa's Youth with AI Education

The CogLabs project stands as a testament to Infinix's unwavering commitment to empowering today's youth with cutting-edge technology and smart devices. Recognizing Africa as the region where the brand originated in 2013, Infinix has strategically focused on promoting this groundbreaking initiative across the continent.

Through in-depth market research and collaborations with leading industry suppliers and research institutions, Infinix has meticulously optimized its products to address the specific demands and needs of local users in Africa. This attention to detail and understanding of the African landscape sets the stage for the transformative impact of the CogLabs project.

Infinix has made significant advancements in AI education and adoption in Africa. In 2020, the company released voice interaction technology supporting Hausa, and now provides support for major African languages. To further expand its language capabilities, Infinix has established specialized R&D centers focused on minor and regional languages across seven African countries, employing over 120 linguists. As Amber Zhao, Infinix's Product Manager of AI, stated, "These centers are dedicated to developing localized AI language models that truly understand and serve the diverse linguistic needs of users across the continent."

Starting from Kenya, Infinix plans to organize a series of CogLabs workshops across various African countries, providing primary, secondary, and tertiary students with opportunities to engage in hands-on learning experiences. These workshops will seamlessly integrate 3D printing, robot making, and basic programming knowledge, empowering the youth to explore the realms of advanced technologies.

"We firmly believe that every young mind possesses unlimited potential, and we believe that advanced technologies, such as AI, will open the doors to a brighter future for all," added Michael Zeng, underscoring Infinix's unwavering commitment to the project.

As the event theme boldly proclaims, "Get in Now: Inspiring Today's Youth with AI Education", the CogLabs initiative aspires to ignite the creativity, imagination, and problem-solving abilities of young people across Africa. Infinix has also pledged to continuously support the development of the CogLabs mobile application and provide Infinix smartphones for student experiences in each workshop, ensuring a seamless and accessible learning journey.

For more information about Infinix and its innovative products and initiatives, visit www.infinixmobility.com.

About Infinix

In?nix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the In?nix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ?rst in class technology, In?nix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About UNESCO

With 194 Member States, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization contributes to peace and security by leading multilateral cooperation on education, science, culture, communication and information. Headquartered in Paris, UNESCO has offices in 54 countries and employs over 2300 people. UNESCO oversees more than 2000 World Heritage sites, Biosphere Reserves and Global Geoparks; networks of Creative, Learning, Inclusive and Sustainable Cities; and over 13 000 associated schools, university chairs, training and research institutions. Its Director-General is Audrey Azoulay.

"Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defenses of peace must be constructed" - UNESCO Constitution, 1945.

More information: www.unesco.org

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2474745/Infinix_Mobility.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2474746/CogLabs_Workshop.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2474747/Robots.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316423/Infinix_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infinix-teams-up-with-unesco-and-google-to-inspire-todays-youth-with-ai-and-robotics-education-through-the-largest-coglabs-workshop-ever-302213802.html