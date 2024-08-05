Free pre-registration for Music China 2024 is officially open

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Music China 2024 will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) from October 10 to 13, 2024. This exhibition is expected to span 14 pavilions, will reach 150,000 square meters of exhibition scale, attracting more than 2,000 well-known enterprises from more than 20 countries and regions around the world will gather to show their latest achievements.

At the same time, in order to focus on the diverse needs of audiences of different ages, Music China 2024 will launch Music Xtension, Silver Music Life Exhibition area and "Little Musicians" and other live activities.

In order to allow the majority of visitors and buyers to visit and purchase more efficiently, the exhibition has specially launched the VIP Club program, which provides members with a series of valuable services and privileges.

At the same time, pre-registration for Music China 2024 has also been fully launched, and will be free for all oversea professional buyers. You can log on the official website to register for more exhibition information and exclusive benefits. In addition, the Chinese immigration authorities have announced a 144-hour visa-free transit policy. If you want to know more about this policy, please check the following website, https://en.nia.gov.cn/n147418/n147463/c156086/content.html.

Let's look forward to this feast of music and technology, and witness the prosperity and development of the musical instrument industry together!

The above information is up to July 30, 2024, and the organizer reserves the right of final interpretation.

For visitors and buyers to visit, please click the link to pre-register http://guozhanen_yueqi.021team.com/ or consult mcvisitors@shanghai-intex.com.

About Music China:

Initiated in 2002, after 20 years of development, Music China has now been acknowledged as one of the world's most influential musical instrument exhibitions. Exhibiting companies and products on display cover the whole picture of the industry, spanning from product design and manufacturing to music teaching and training.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a total exhibition space of over 2 million sqm, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

