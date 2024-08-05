

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to an 8-month low of 93.89 against the yen and nearly a 9-month low of 1.6841 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 95.38 and 1.6756, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to 5-day lows of 0.6482 and 0.8999 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6509 and 0.9029, respectively.



The aussie slipped to more than a 1-month low of 1.0903 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0925.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 92.00 against the yen, 1.69 against the euro, 0.63 against the greenback, 0.88 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX