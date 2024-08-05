

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.8382 against the euro and a 1-year low of 86.08 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.8312 and 87.29, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged down to 0.5938 from Friday's closing value of 0.5957.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.85 against the euro, 85.00 against the yen and 0.57 against the greenback.



