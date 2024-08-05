

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to near 7-month highs of 157.97 against the euro, 144.61 against the U.S. dollar and 185.05 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 159.88, 146.54 and 187.54, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to a 4-day high of 169.48 from Friday's closing value of 170.81.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 156.00 against the euro, 143.00 against the greenback, 186.00 against the pound and 166.00 against the franc.



