

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Swiss franc rose to more than 6-month highs of 0.9304 against the Euro and 1.0892 against the pound, from last week's closing quotes of 0.9355 and 1.0974, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the franc climbed to nearly a 7-month high of 0.8518 from Friday's closing value of 0.8575.



If the Swiss franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.92 against the euro, 1.07 against the pound and 0.83 against the greenback.



