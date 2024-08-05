Société Générale signs two exclusive agreements to sell its private banking's subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and Switzerland

SOCIETE GENERALE SIGNS TWO EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENTS TO SELL ITS PRIVATE BANKING'S SUBSIDIARIES IN THE

UNITED KINGDOM AND SWITZERLAND



Press release

Paris, 05 August 2024 at 7:00 am

Societe Generale has signed agreements with Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA (UBP), a Swiss bank specialised in wealth and asset management, for the sale of SG Kleinwort Hambros and Societe Generale Private Banking Suisseoperating respectively in the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

These sales are part of the execution of Societe Generale's strategic roadmap targeting a streamlined, more synergetic and efficient business model, while strengthening the Group's capital base. Societe Generale intends to pursue the development strategy of its private bank by relying on its leading positions in France and abroad, in Luxembourg and Monaco, to support its high-net-worth clients thanks to its expertise and recognised services.

The assets under management of the businesses covered by these agreements amount to almost €25 billion at the end of December 2023. These transactions would be structured as sales of relevant legal entities. They would be implemented at a total price of around EUR 900 million including equity with a positive impact of around 10 basis points on the Group's CET1 ratio, on the expected completion dates which could take place by the end of the first quarter of 2025. (1)

According to the commitments made in these agreements, UBP would take over all activities operated by SG Kleinwort Hambros and Societe Generale Private Banking Suisse, as well as all client portfolios and employees within these entities.

These two divestment projects are subject to the applicable social procedures, the usual conditions precedent and to approval by the relevant financial and regulatory authorities.

(1)Unaudited figures



Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00 _jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Amandine Grison_+33 1 41 45 92 40_ amandine.grison@socgen.com

