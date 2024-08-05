Calliditas Therapeutics: Invitation to the presentation of Calliditas's interim report January - June 2024

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas's interim report for the second quarter, April - June 2024 will be published in Swedish and English on Tuesday 13 August 2024 at 07.00 a.m. CET.

A combined audio cast and telephone conference with the opportunity to ask questions will be held at 14.30 p.m. CET on the same day, with CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander and CFO Fredrik Johansson, CMO Richard Philipson and President North America Maria Törnsén.

The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the webcast:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/calliditas-therapeutics-q2-report-2024

To participate via conference call please register via this link:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50049712

After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference call. Via the telephone conference, there is an opportunity to ask oral questions.

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas

Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on August 5, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-calliditas-s-interim-report-january---june-2024,c4019260

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/4019260/2928380.pdf Invitation to the presentation of Calliditas_Q2 2024 ENG

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-calliditass-interim-report-january--june-2024-302214090.html