

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French financial services provider Societe Generale S.A. (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) Monday announced its agreements with Union Bancaire Privee, UBP SA (UBP), a Swiss bank specialised in wealth and asset management, for the sale of its SG Kleinwort Hambros operating in the United Kingdom and Societe Generale Private Banking Suisse oin the Switzerland.



The deals would be structured as sales of relevant legal entities, and would be implemented at a total price of around 900 million euros. This includes equity with a positive impact of around 10 basis points on the Group's CET1 ratio.



UBP would take over all activities operated by SG Kleinwort Hambros and Societe Generale Private Banking Suisse, as well as all client portfolios and employees within these entities.



The divestments are subject to the applicable social procedures, the usual conditions precedent and to approval by the relevant financial and regulatory authorities.



The completion of the deals are expected to take place by the end of the first quarter of 2025.



The assets under management of the divesting businesses amount to almost 25 billion euros at the end of December 2023.



The company said the sales are part of the execution of its strategic roadmap targeting a streamlined, more synergetic and efficient business model, while strengthening its capital base.



Societe Generale intends to pursue the development strategy of its private bank by relying on its leading positions in France and abroad, in Luxembourg and Monaco, to support its high-net-worth clients.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX