InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Aug 5

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company)(NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)
The Company announces that on 02 August 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 160,635,541 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,006,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0697Z_1-2024-8-2.pdf
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 80,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 02 August 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
65,500
14,500
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 75.2400
£ 75.1200
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 72.8400
£ 72.8600
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 73.9969
£ 74.0096
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
View the original press release on accesswire.com