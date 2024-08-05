FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited .
Date of Purchase
2 August 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased
3,000
Weighted average price paid (p)
169.90
Highest price paid (p)
169.90
Lowest price paid (p)
169.90
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 135,226,293 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 615,468,722. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 2 August 2024 is 615,468,722. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
169.90
1,848
BATE
169.90
154
CHIX
169.90
228
TRQX
169.90
154
Aquis
169.90
616
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
08:10:18
900
169.90
XLON
08:10:18
948
169.90
XLON
08:10:18
616
169.90
Aquis
08:10:18
228
169.90
CHIX
08:10:18
154
169.90
BATE
08:10:18
154
169.90
TRQX
08:10:18
900
169.90
XLON
