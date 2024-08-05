DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 02 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8500 GBP1.5720 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8120 GBP1.5440 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8343 GBP1.5600

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,612,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 400 1.8460 XDUB 09:01:48 00029125859TRDU1 1,945 1.8460 XDUB 09:01:48 00029125860TRDU1 197 1.8420 XDUB 09:17:38 00029125908TRDU1 1,436 1.8420 XDUB 09:17:38 00029125909TRDU1 3,017 1.8420 XDUB 09:17:38 00029125910TRDU1 280 1.8380 XDUB 09:20:32 00029125927TRDU1 2,138 1.8440 XDUB 09:32:50 00029125949TRDU1 4,324 1.8460 XDUB 10:06:44 00029126074TRDU1 2,275 1.8400 XDUB 10:31:56 00029126247TRDU1 2,193 1.8380 XDUB 11:02:21 00029126372TRDU1 2,271 1.8360 XDUB 11:02:43 00029126374TRDU1 4,448 1.8440 XDUB 11:56:48 00029126652TRDU1 506 1.8500 XDUB 12:50:40 00029126946TRDU1 1,985 1.8500 XDUB 12:50:40 00029126947TRDU1 892 1.8500 XDUB 13:14:43 00029127044TRDU1 2,111 1.8500 XDUB 13:23:30 00029127057TRDU1 4,232 1.8460 XDUB 13:27:24 00029127058TRDU1 2,417 1.8420 XDUB 13:32:44 00029127089TRDU1 2,121 1.8380 XDUB 14:02:51 00029127336TRDU1 4,483 1.8380 XDUB 14:32:05 00029127511TRDU1 2,604 1.8360 XDUB 14:46:45 00029127773TRDU1 2,363 1.8300 XDUB 14:55:02 00029127828TRDU1 2,126 1.8300 XDUB 14:55:02 00029127829TRDU1 2,199 1.8140 XDUB 15:10:49 00029128022TRDU1 2,187 1.8200 XDUB 15:31:40 00029128243TRDU1 2,226 1.8180 XDUB 15:31:40 00029128244TRDU1 417 1.8140 XDUB 15:33:53 00029128254TRDU1 2,015 1.8140 XDUB 15:35:44 00029128263TRDU1 167 1.8140 XDUB 15:35:44 00029128264TRDU1 2,239 1.8140 XDUB 15:51:50 00029128391TRDU1 2,419 1.8120 XDUB 16:00:53 00029128575TRDU1 649 1.8120 XDUB 16:08:22 00029128646TRDU1 1,489 1.8120 XDUB 16:08:22 00029128647TRDU1 3,229 1.8180 XDUB 16:19:25 00029128736TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 700 1.5700 XLON 09:08:49 00029125877TRDU1 1,105 1.5700 XLON 09:08:49 00029125878TRDU1 108 1.5700 XLON 09:08:49 00029125879TRDU1 657 1.5640 XLON 09:17:38 00029125905TRDU1 1,926 1.5640 XLON 09:17:38 00029125906TRDU1 505 1.5640 XLON 09:17:38 00029125907TRDU1 603 1.5640 XLON 09:17:38 00029125911TRDU1 1,762 1.5660 XLON 10:12:30 00029126127TRDU1 1,756 1.5600 XLON 11:02:43 00029126373TRDU1 696 1.5720 XLON 12:35:58 00029126873TRDU1 614 1.5720 XLON 12:35:58 00029126874TRDU1 492 1.5720 XLON 12:35:58 00029126875TRDU1 3,609 1.5700 XLON 12:38:38 00029126896TRDU1 1,863 1.5680 XLON 13:30:36 00029127070TRDU1 1,790 1.5600 XLON 14:03:15 00029127339TRDU1 1,701 1.5620 XLON 14:32:05 00029127512TRDU1 1,950 1.5560 XLON 14:54:52 00029127824TRDU1 1,888 1.5440 XLON 15:09:45 00029128012TRDU1 1,679 1.5440 XLON 15:33:53 00029128253TRDU1 1,456 1.5440 XLON 16:01:05 00029128576TRDU1 283 1.5440 XLON 16:01:05 00029128577TRDU1 2,075 1.5500 XLON 16:24:32 00029128802TRDU1 782 1.5500 XLON 16:24:32 00029128803TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 338351 EQS News ID: 1960387 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1960387&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)