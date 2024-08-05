Anzeige
Montag, 05.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
05.08.24
09:25 Uhr
1,746 Euro
-0,072
-3,96 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7601,81609:55
Dow Jones News
05.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
05 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 02 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,000     30,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8500     GBP1.5720 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8120     GBP1.5440 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8343     GBP1.5600

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,612,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
400       1.8460        XDUB     09:01:48      00029125859TRDU1 
1,945      1.8460        XDUB     09:01:48      00029125860TRDU1 
197       1.8420        XDUB     09:17:38      00029125908TRDU1 
1,436      1.8420        XDUB     09:17:38      00029125909TRDU1 
3,017      1.8420        XDUB     09:17:38      00029125910TRDU1 
280       1.8380        XDUB     09:20:32      00029125927TRDU1 
2,138      1.8440        XDUB     09:32:50      00029125949TRDU1 
4,324      1.8460        XDUB     10:06:44      00029126074TRDU1 
2,275      1.8400        XDUB     10:31:56      00029126247TRDU1 
2,193      1.8380        XDUB     11:02:21      00029126372TRDU1 
2,271      1.8360        XDUB     11:02:43      00029126374TRDU1 
4,448      1.8440        XDUB     11:56:48      00029126652TRDU1 
506       1.8500        XDUB     12:50:40      00029126946TRDU1 
1,985      1.8500        XDUB     12:50:40      00029126947TRDU1 
892       1.8500        XDUB     13:14:43      00029127044TRDU1 
2,111      1.8500        XDUB     13:23:30      00029127057TRDU1 
4,232      1.8460        XDUB     13:27:24      00029127058TRDU1 
2,417      1.8420        XDUB     13:32:44      00029127089TRDU1 
2,121      1.8380        XDUB     14:02:51      00029127336TRDU1 
4,483      1.8380        XDUB     14:32:05      00029127511TRDU1 
2,604      1.8360        XDUB     14:46:45      00029127773TRDU1 
2,363      1.8300        XDUB     14:55:02      00029127828TRDU1 
2,126      1.8300        XDUB     14:55:02      00029127829TRDU1 
2,199      1.8140        XDUB     15:10:49      00029128022TRDU1 
2,187      1.8200        XDUB     15:31:40      00029128243TRDU1 
2,226      1.8180        XDUB     15:31:40      00029128244TRDU1 
417       1.8140        XDUB     15:33:53      00029128254TRDU1 
2,015      1.8140        XDUB     15:35:44      00029128263TRDU1 
167       1.8140        XDUB     15:35:44      00029128264TRDU1 
2,239      1.8140        XDUB     15:51:50      00029128391TRDU1 
2,419      1.8120        XDUB     16:00:53      00029128575TRDU1 
649       1.8120        XDUB     16:08:22      00029128646TRDU1 
1,489      1.8120        XDUB     16:08:22      00029128647TRDU1 
3,229      1.8180        XDUB     16:19:25      00029128736TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
700       1.5700        XLON     09:08:49      00029125877TRDU1 
1,105      1.5700        XLON     09:08:49      00029125878TRDU1 
108       1.5700        XLON     09:08:49      00029125879TRDU1 
657       1.5640        XLON     09:17:38      00029125905TRDU1 
1,926      1.5640        XLON     09:17:38      00029125906TRDU1 
505       1.5640        XLON     09:17:38      00029125907TRDU1 
603       1.5640        XLON     09:17:38      00029125911TRDU1 
1,762      1.5660        XLON     10:12:30      00029126127TRDU1 
1,756      1.5600        XLON     11:02:43      00029126373TRDU1 
696       1.5720        XLON     12:35:58      00029126873TRDU1 
614       1.5720        XLON     12:35:58      00029126874TRDU1 
492       1.5720        XLON     12:35:58      00029126875TRDU1 
3,609      1.5700        XLON     12:38:38      00029126896TRDU1 
1,863      1.5680        XLON     13:30:36      00029127070TRDU1 
1,790      1.5600        XLON     14:03:15      00029127339TRDU1 
1,701      1.5620        XLON     14:32:05      00029127512TRDU1 
1,950      1.5560        XLON     14:54:52      00029127824TRDU1 
1,888      1.5440        XLON     15:09:45      00029128012TRDU1 
1,679      1.5440        XLON     15:33:53      00029128253TRDU1 
1,456      1.5440        XLON     16:01:05      00029128576TRDU1 
283       1.5440        XLON     16:01:05      00029128577TRDU1 
2,075      1.5500        XLON     16:24:32      00029128802TRDU1 
782       1.5500        XLON     16:24:32      00029128803TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  338351 
EQS News ID:  1960387 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1960387&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
