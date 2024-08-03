OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(BRK.A; BRK.B) -

Berkshire's operating results for the second quarter and first six months of 2024 and 2023 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Earnings of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the second quarter and first six months of 2024 and 2023 are summarized below. Earnings are stated on an after-tax basis. (Dollar amounts are in millions, except for per share amounts).

Second Quarter First Six Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders $ 30,348 $ 35,912 $ 43,050 $ 71,416 Net earnings includes: Investment gains (losses) 18,750 25,869 20,230 53,308 Operating earnings 11,598 10,043 22,820 18,108 Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders $ 30,348 $ 35,912 $ 43,050 $ 71,416 Net earnings per average equivalent Class A Share $ 21,122 $ 24,775 $ 29,936 $ 49,152 Net earnings per average equivalent Class B Share $ 14.08 $ 16.52 $ 19.96 $ 32.77 Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding 1,436,790 1,449,542 1,438,080 1,452,971 Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding 2,155,185,283 2,174,313,670 2,157,120,209 2,179,456,816

Note: Per share amounts for the Class B shares are 1/1,500th of those shown for the Class A shares.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") require that we include the changes in unrealized gains (losses) of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains (losses) in our earnings statements. In the table above, investment gains (losses) in 2024 include after-tax realized gains on sales of investments of $47.0 billion in the second quarter and $58.2 billion in the first six months and in 2023 include after-tax realized gains on sales of investments of $1.6 billion in the second quarter and $3.3 billion in the first six months. Investment gains (losses) in 2024 also include losses of $28.2 billion in the second quarter and $37.9 billion in the first six months and in 2023 include gains of $24.2 billion in the second quarter and $47.6 billion in the first six months due to changes during the second quarter and the first six months in the unrealized gains that existed in our equity security investment holdings. In the first six months of 2023 investment gains also include a net remeasurement gain of approximately $2.4 billion related to Berkshire's acquisition of an additional 41.4% interest in Pilot Travel Centers.

The amount of investment gains (losses) in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules.

An analysis of Berkshire's operating earnings follows (dollar amounts are in millions).

Second Quarter First Six Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Insurance-underwriting $ 2,263 $ 1,247 $ 4,861 $ 2,158 Insurance-investment income 3,320 2,369 5,918 4,338 BNSF 1,227 1,264 2,370 2,511 Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company 655 785 1,372 1,201 Other businesses 3,380 3,503 6,468 6,568 Non-controlled businesses * 220 535 625 1,103 Other ** 533 340 1,206 229 Operating earnings $ 11,598 $ 10,043 $ 22,820 $ 18,108 * Includes certain businesses in which Berkshire had between a 20% and 50% ownership interest. ** Includes foreign currency exchange gains related to non-U.S. Dollar denominated debt in 2024 of $446 million in the second quarter and $1.04 billion in the first six months and in 2023 $465 million in the second quarter and $448 million in the first six months.

Approximately $345 million was used to repurchase Berkshire shares during the second quarter of 2024, bringing the six-month total to $2.9 billion. On June 30, 2024, there were 1,436,696 Class A equivalent shares outstanding. At June 30, 2024, insurance float (the net liabilities we assume under insurance contracts) was approximately $169 billion.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in accordance with Regulation G are included herein.

Berkshire presents its results in the way it believes will be most meaningful and useful, as well as most transparent, to the investing public and others who use Berkshire's financial information. That presentation includes the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to the GAAP presentations of net earnings, Berkshire shows operating earnings defined as net earnings exclusive of investment and derivative gains (losses) and impairments of goodwill and intangible assets.

Although the investment of insurance and reinsurance premiums to generate investment income and investment gains or losses is an integral part of Berkshire's operations, the generation of investment gains or losses is independent of the insurance underwriting process. Moreover, as previously described, under applicable GAAP accounting requirements, we are required to include the changes in unrealized gains (losses) of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains (losses) in our periodic earnings statements. In sum, investment gains (losses) for any particular period are not indicative of quarterly business performance.

