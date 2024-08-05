

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell nearly 2 percent on Monday as fears of a U.S. recession offset supply worries stemming from mounting tensions in the Middle East.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.8 percent to $75.45 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 2.1 percent at $71.98.



Demand worries gripped markets as a weak July jobs report along with disappointing earnings from the likes of Intel and Amazon ignited worries that the U.S. economy could be falling into a recession under the weight of the Federal Reserve's policy of high interest rates.



Slumping diesel consumption in China, the world's biggest contributor to oil demand growth, and plans announced by OPEC and allies to increase production from next quarter also weighed on oil prices.



A Reuters survey showed on Friday that OPEC oil output rose in July despite production cuts by the group.



Geopolitical tensions and the risk of a wider Middle East conflict helped limit losses for oil, with reports suggesting the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government could sanction a pre-emptive strike on Iran to prevent an attack on Israeli soil.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX