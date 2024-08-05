Nanoflex Robotics AG: Nanoflex Robotics Appoints Per Vegard Nerseth, Former CMR Surgical CEO, as Non-Executive Director

ZURICH, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanoflex Robotics is pleased to announce that it has appointed Per Vegard Nerseth, the former Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical, as an independent Non-Executive Director effective immediately.



Per Vegard brings over three decades of global business experience, including developing high-performing teams and launching new ventures in the robotics sector. Most recently, Per Vegard was the CEO of CMR Surgical, where he also served on the Board. Prior to CMR Surgical, Per Vegard held multiple portfolios at ABB, where he steered business lines' turnarounds and optimized for long-term strategic growth.

Per Vegard's track record of navigating complex markets and scaling cutting-edge technologies makes him a crucial addition to Nanoflex Robotics's Board. His expertise is especially valuable as the company looks to accelerate the development of its innovative telerobotics system to treat acute ischemic stroke and bring it to market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Per Vegard to our Board. His extensive leadership experience and deep understanding of complex regulatory markets will be invaluable to Nanoflex Robotics as we aim to complete our first-in-human procedures next year and commence clinical studies thereafter," said Matt Curran, CEO of Nanoflex Robotics.

"I am honored to join the Board of Nanoflex Robotics. I admire the company's big vision in developing a telerobotic platform to treat acute ischemic stroke. I look forward to contributing to the company's future success and working with such a talented and dedicated team," said Per Vegard Nerseth.

Nanoflex Robotics is a Swiss medical device startup that aims to enhance accessibility to life-saving interventions through telerobotics. The first application of the company's Remote Intervention System (RIS) is to enable a remote thrombectomy for patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke. The RIS is currently undergoing final product refinement and pre-clinical testing with the aim of conducting its first-in-human procedure in 2025.

About Nanoflex Robotics AG

