

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled -Euro807.8 million, or -Euro3.36 per share. This compares with -Euro190.4 million, or -Euro0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.3% to Euro128.7 million from Euro167.7 million last year.



BioNTech SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -Euro807.8 Mln. vs. -Euro190.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -Euro3.36 vs. -Euro0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q2): Euro128.7 Mln vs. Euro167.7 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: €2.5 to €3.1 Bln



