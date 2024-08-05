Hardman & Co Research

Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Strategy and resilience



05-Aug-2024 / 11:57 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hardman & Co analyst interview | Investment Companies Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) | Strategy and resilience

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mike Foster joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. In this interview, Mike shares his insights on RECI. The discussion covers the unique aspects of investing in real estate loans, the strength and strategy of the management team, the resilience of RECI during economic challenges such as COVID-19, and the potential future risks and rewards for investors. Mike also touches on how RECI has managed to maintain consistent dividends and the implications of rising global interest rates on their portfolio. The interview provides a comprehensive overview for those interested in understanding the dynamics of real estate credit investments and the factors contributing to RECI's performance. Listen to the interview here . If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here . To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street, London, EC2A 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X @HardmanandCo Analyst: Mike Foster



mf@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



