Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
5thAugust 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 2nd August 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
2nd August 2024 55.02p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 54.81p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
5th August