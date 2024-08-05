Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

5thAugust 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 2nd August 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

2nd August 2024 55.02p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 54.81p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

5th August