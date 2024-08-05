Revir Technologies, Inc.: Revir Technologies and Tyler Technologies Partner on Digital Evidence

Justice Agencies Can Now Combine Best-of-Breed Platforms for Management of Cases and Digital Evidence

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Revir Technologies, Inc. ('Revir') announced today that it has reached an agreement with Tyler Technologies to jointly offer its intelligent digital evidence management system ('iDEMS') delivering TRUE DATA SOVEREIGNTY.





"We know the tsunami of digital evidence is a challenge for our clients and true to our culture, we are focused on solving their pain points. Revir helps Tyler deliver for our clients and their mission," said AJ Frickman, vice president of Federal Sales at Tyler Technologies.

"The two solutions paired together deliver an unparalleled force multiplier for federal, state, and local agencies," commented Marc Messina, CEO of Revir Technologies. "Revir's best-of-breed solution provides cloud infrastructure, compliance, and AI which, combined, make it easy to collect, store, secure, search, and share digital evidence with unlimited resources and pay-as-you-go pricing. Tyler's Application Platform is driven by the customer's expert knowledge of what information needs to be captured and modeled at every stage of a case or program."

The partnership to deliver case-and-evidence management will be highly beneficial for federal and state agencies as it will enable special agents, intelligence analysts, and prosecutors with an alternative to generic shared file server systems and antiquated tools. Revir automates mundane tasks and accelerates workflows by 7x-500x, driving 10x+ ROIs. This will benefit all aspects of justice and homeland security, including the search for missing persons, human trafficking, crimes against children, narcotics task forces, and transnational cartels. Other offices with complex investigations include inspector generals and environmental and regulatory agencies.

About Revir Technologies, Inc.

Revir Technologies, based in Austin, Texas, builds next-generation solutions for government that deliver compliance and significant force multiplier effects. The company delivers the leading industry solution for digital evidence management and is engineered for AWS GovCloud (US) and global regions. Revir also delivers intelligence solutions for DoD/IC. More information can be found at revir.ai.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology's GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Contact Information

Jennifer Kepler

Sr. Media Relations Manager

media.team@tylertech.com

972.713.3770

Media Team

media.team@revir.ai

