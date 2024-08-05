iTeos Therapeutics Inc.: iTeos Therapeutics Announces Appointment of David Feltquate as Chief Medical Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS) ("iTeos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced the appointment of David Feltquate, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Feltquate will be responsible for overseeing the Company's clinical development and regulatory strategies.



"As iTeos reaches a pivotal moment towards recognizing our ambition to become a leading oncology company, we're excited to welcome Dr. Feltquate as Chief Medical Officer," said Michel Detheux, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of iTeos. "His leadership experience, track record in immuno-oncology drug development, and insights into biomarker development will prove invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline. We look forward to the integral role he will play in shaping our clinical development strategy and in strengthening our organization as we continue in a defining year for the company."

Dr. Feltquate brings to iTeos nearly 20 years of immuno-oncology clinical development, translational medicine, and diagnostic assay advancement experience. Prior to joining iTeos, he was Chief Medical Officer at Palleon Pharmaceuticals where he oversaw the clinical strategy and development of its glyco-immunology therapeutics pipeline. Before that, Dr. Feltquate was the Global Head of Hematology Development and Chair of the Precision Medicine Leadership Team at Novartis. Previously, he held numerous leadership positions at Bristol Myers Squibb including Head of Oncology Early Clinical Development and Development Leader for Ipilimumab / Nivolumab Life Cycle Management. As the Nivolumab Clinical Head, Dr. Feltquate was responsible for the clinical development of the first PD-1 inhibitor from proof of concept through initial registrations in non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, and renal cell carcinoma. Dr. Feltquate earned a B.S. in Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.D./Ph.D. in Immunology from the University of Massachusetts Medical School. He completed internal medicine training at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and medical oncology training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

"I am delighted to join iTeos at a time when the company is accelerating its TIGIT franchise and strategically focused on building a rich pipeline of new targets for patients in need," said Dr. Feltquate. "Being part of a company that is at the forefront of developing an innovative oncology pipeline, ingrained in a scientifically disciplined, data driven approach, represents an incredible opportunity to bring novel and potentially transformative therapies to patients."

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to restore the immune response against cancer. The Company's innovative pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immunosuppressive pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes, including the TIGIT/CD226 axis and the adenosine pathway. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Watertown, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

About Belrestotug (EOS-448/ GSK4428859A)

Belrestotug is an Fc active human immunoglobulin G1, or IgG1, monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting T cell immunoglobulin and immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motif domains (TIGIT), an important inhibitory receptor which contributes to the suppression of innate and adaptive immune responses against cancer. As an optimized high-affinity, potent anti-TIGIT mAb, belrestotug is designed to enhance the antitumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism by engaging with TIGIT and Fc?R, a key regulator of immune responses which induces cytokine release and antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). The therapeutic candidate is progressing in multiple indications in collaboration with GSK.

