OSMO Media Celebrates 2nd Anniversary: Redefining Cross-Border Branding for Asian E-Commerce Brands

OSMO Media, a cross-border full-service brand strategy and marketing agency, is thrilled to announce the celebration of its second anniversary on August 8, 2024. With locations in New York, Beijing, and Los Angeles, OSMO Media has quickly established itself as a powerhouse in the industry, providing innovative and localized branding strategies that help Asian e-commerce and DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) brands succeed in the US market.

OSMO Media stands for "osmosis," a term that perfectly encapsulates the agency's core working method. Much like the natural process where water flows between different concentration levels, OSMO Media facilitates the seamless transition and integration of Asian brands into the US market. The agency's unique approach has empowered over 20 Asian e-commerce and DTC brands, resulting in project budgets exceeding one million dollars within just two years.

A New Kind of Agency

As a cross-border full-service brand strategy and marketing agency, OSMO Media's mission is to elevate international businesses into truly global brands. The agency crafts marketing strategies that resonate with diverse target audiences by combining insightful observations with rigorous data analysis. This cross-cultural mindset is at the heart of OSMO Media's operations, ensuring that every brand finds its unique position in the market.

OSMO Media's Journey

In just two short years, OSMO Media has achieved significant milestones while focusing on complete customer satisfaction:

Successfully supported over 20 Asian e-commerce and DTC brands in their US market entry.

Accumulated project budgets totaling over one million dollars.

Expanded operations across three strategic locations: New York, Beijing, and Los Angeles.

According to Amy Liang - Brand Strategy Director at OSMO Media NY branch, "We are incredibly proud of our achievements over the past two years. Our team's dedication to creating impactful and localized brand strategies has enabled us to build strong relationships with our clients and deliver exceptional results. We look forward to continuing our journey of helping Asian e-commerce brands thrive in the US market."

OSMO Media's clients are from a diverse industry landscape covering different categories, including health and wellness, lifestyle, pet, outdoor, camping, coffee machines, kitchen appliances, gardening, cosmetics, beauty devices, home décor, furniture, home appliances, etc. OSMO Media's unique approach has garnered the confidence of clients worldwide as they deliver outstanding results. Their proven track record speaks for itself with a list of satisfied, well-known brand names such as Chicme, Jardina, CloudStyle, LostHorizon, Naturehike, and FXW, just to name a few.

Celebrating the Milestone

To mark this significant milestone, OSMO Media pioneered two new services in the market to celebrate their anniversary, "Mix and Match Service" and "Customized Service."

? Mix & Match Service

This exclusive semi-customized solution can help cross-border companies/brands find the most suitable combination of marketing solutions among our existing services. Based on the client's initial consultation, our account managers will help cross-border entities combine their marketing and branding service options based on their objectives. This package is an affordable and hassle-free semi-customized marketing solution for all brands.

? Customized Service

This exclusive, fully customized marketing service can be designed according to the brand's timeline or special holiday campaigns, such as new product launches or Black Friday promotions. Under this project, we can also match and design our services according to the client's total budget and make this customized package much easier to track results.

For more information, please visit their website at www.osmomedia.com and follow them on Instagram at @osmomedia_agency.

