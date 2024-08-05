BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 2 August 2024 were:
215.21p Capital only
215.74p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 34,580 ordinary shares on 2nd August 2024, the Company has 74,487,034 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 25,874,271 shares which are held in Treasury.