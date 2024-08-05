BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 2 August 2024 were:

215.21p Capital only

215.74p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 34,580 ordinary shares on 2nd August 2024, the Company has 74,487,034 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 25,874,271 shares which are held in Treasury.