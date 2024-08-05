374Water Inc.: 374Water Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WHAT: 374Water (Nasdaq:SCWO) Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WHEN: Earnings results will be released before market open on Thursday, August 15, 2024. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time) on Thursday August 15, 2024 to provide a business update and discuss quarterly results followed by live Q&A.

WHERE: Participants who wish to join the conference by telephone can access the call by dialing (Toll Free) 888-506-0062 or (International) 973-528-0011. Participants may join the live webcast by accessing it at the webcast registration link here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3040/51011

REBROADCAST: A webcast replay will be available through August 29, 2024 on the Investors Section of the Company's website at https://374water.com/2022-investor-presentation/ .

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology efficiently destroys a range of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to our ability to execute on our strategic plan and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Heather Crowell

ir@374water.com

Media Contact:

Christian Rizzo

media@374water.com

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.

