AI Breakthrough Slashes Threat Detection and Response Time by Orders of Magnitude to Supercharge Analysts' Efficiency and Reduce Risks and Costs

Stellar Cyber, the most open, automation-driven security operations platform powered by Open XDR, is introducing Multi-Layer AI. Multi-Layer AI incorporates four distinct technologies Machine Learning (ML), Graph ML, Generative AI, and Hyper Automation all in a single unified platform that reduces threat detection and response time.

Multi-Layer AI extends Stellar Cyber's long-time AI leadership in the cybersecurity solutions market. The company pioneered the use of AI in a SecOps platform with the debut of its Open XDR platform in 2018. This new approach leverages AI at multiple steps in the detection, correlation and response process to reduce alert volume, prioritize and correlate threats, counsel analysts, and respond automatically.

How Multi-Layer AI Improves Security

Managing torrents of data from dozens of cybersecurity tools takes a lot of time, which is why most major data breaches have taken months to discover. Successfully responding to cybersecurity attacks is about visibility combined with the ability to act on it quickly. The only way to gain visibility is by collecting data from the entire attack surface, including:

Endpoints, using tools like EDR and EPP

Network, using tools like firewalls, IDS and NDR

Identity Management systems, using tools like Active Directory, Azure AD, and Okta

SaaS, using emails and applications like Office 365 and Google Workspace

Clouds, using PaaS/IaaS like AWS, Azure, GCP and OCI

Vulnerability Assessment, using tools like Tenable and Rapid7

Each security tool stores data in its own format. In the Stellar Cyber platform, the data is automatically transformed through normalization into a single format and enriched with context so it can be effectively used by AI.

Here's how Stellar Cyber uses Multi-Layer AI to speed detection and responses:

Detection AI The platform's ML-based AI (incorporating Supervised, Unsupervised, and Deep Learning ML) evaluates 10-100 TB/day of data and automatically detects common threats. This converts terabytes of data to thousands of alerts per day.

Correlation AI The platform's Graph ML technology spots correlations between two or more alert signals, weak or strong, assembling them into contextual cases that identify impacted and potentially impacted assets. This process converts thousands of alerts into hundreds of manageable cases per day, reducing analysts' workloads.

Copilot AI The platform's Generative AI (Gen AI) implementation, AI Investigator, speeds complex threat analysis by providing instant responses to analysts' questions, further reducing the number of analyst decisions to less than a hundred per day and cutting threat response times. For example, an analyst can ask, "Show all the incidents where data was exported between 12-9 AM," or "Which emails went to domains in Russia?"

Hyper Automation AI (in forthcoming releases) The platform uses ML to address known attack techniques like phishing. For example, the Stellar Cyber platform can use Hyper Automation to automatically analyze phishing emails through AI.

Stellar Cyber's History of AI Innovation

Since its debut at RSAC in 2018, Stellar Cyber's Open XDR platform has led the way in using AI to simplify and speed cybersecurity detection and response.

"Stellar Cyber founder and CTO Aimei Wei recognized at the inception of the company that the essential cybersecurity challenge was having to manually process and interpret terabits of data per day analysts were so buried in alerts that they couldn't tell the real ones from the false ones, and it could take months to see and respond to the real threats," said Steve Garrison, SVP Marketing at Stellar Cyber. "That's why we baked AI into our SecOps platform from Day One, and why we are continuing to leverage it in all forms as we move forward."

Supporting Customer Quotes

"Stellar Cyber is the most cost-effective way to adopt AI and XDR," said Erwin Eimers, CISO of Sumitomo Chemical.

"Stellar Cyber's platform helped us consolidate tools, and its Multi-Layer AI makes it far easier to identify and act upon alerts," said Jon Mayled, CTO at 5-Hour Energy.

"Stellar Cyber's Multi-Layer AI delivers orders of magnitude faster detection and response than competitors," said Joshua Cole, CTO Co-Founder of Assura, Inc.

"The platform's AI delivers a complete view of security events across our clients' global infrastructure under one pane of glass," said Todd Willoughby, Director of Security Privacy at RSM US.

As the originator of Open XDR and the use of AI to speed threat detection and response, Stellar Cyber now makes the next leap forward with Multi-Layer AI.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber's Automation-driven Security Operations Platform, including NG-SIEM and NDR and powered by Open XDR, delivers comprehensive, unified cybersecurity without complexity. It empowers lean security teams of any skill level to successfully secure their environments. As part of this unified platform, Stellar Cyber's Multi-Layer AI enables enterprises, MSSPs, and MSPs to reduce risk with early and precise threat identification and remediation while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity. This results in a 20X improvement in MTTD and an 8X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit https://stellarcyber.ai.

