Wirex Pay Launches Exclusive Whitelist Node Sale

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex Pay, a leading decentralized payment network incubated by Wirex, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated whitelist node sale.

The whitelist sale commenced on August 5th at 12:00 PM (UTC), offering an exclusive opportunity to purchase nodes at the best available prices. With 100,000 nodes up for grabs and organized into 40 tiers, each tier features a limited number of nodes, with prices increasing as tiers fill.

Following the whitelist phase, the public sale will begin on August 8th at 12:00 PM (UTC). As the public sale progresses, node prices will rise with each tier that is sold. Whitelist participants will have already locked in their purchases at the lowest possible prices before the general sale starts.

Owning a Wirex Pay Node is an investment in the future of decentralized financial systems. Node owners will benefit from:

Earning 20% of the $WPAY token supply allocated exclusively to node operators.

Sharing 40% of the transaction revenue generated across the network.

Potential additional perks and rewards announced in future phases.

The overwhelming success of the whitelist phase has resulted in over $25 million in total interest, with more than 13,000 wallets registered for the Wirex Pay Node Sale. This highlights the significant demand and excitement surrounding this event.

The Wirex Pay Node Sale represents a pioneering step in the evolving landscape of blockchain technology. The integration of Wirex Pay introduces a streamlined and efficient purchasing experience that sets this event apart. This innovative approach underscores Wirex's commitment to driving forward-thinking solutions and creating accessible opportunities for investors and blockchain enthusiasts alike.

Don't miss your chance to participate in the sale and acquire nodes at available prices. For more information, visit the Wirex Pay Website.

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

wirexapp.com

About Wirex Pay

Wirex Pay is a pioneering modular payment chain, incubated by Wirex and powered by Polygon's advanced Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology. This innovative platform seamlessly integrates traditional finance with blockchain, providing a decentralized, gasless, and on-chain payment infrastructure. Wirex Pay enables users to make instant, secure payments using a wide range of cryptocurrencies, all while maintaining full control over their assets.

wirexpaychain.com

