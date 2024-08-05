The "Portugal Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Portugal is expected to decline by 0.6% in real terms in 2024, owing to falling building permits, high construction costs, declining exports and high inflation.

According to the INE, the total number of building permits issued in the country declined by 8.5% in the first eleven months of 2023, compared to an annual decline of 4.4% in 2022. Moreover, construction activities in 2024 will also be hampered by the ongoing political crisis, with the country's prime minister Antonio Costa forced to resign in November 2023 owing to corruption charges over investigation into several projects approval process, resulting in stalling or scrapping of projects worth billions including several lithium mining projects, a green hydrogen mega-project, and a data centre in Sines.

The construction industry's output is expected to rebound and register an annual average growth rate of 1.9% from 2025 to 2028, supported by government investments in transport, energy, commercial and housing construction projects. In early January 2024, the government set aside EUR8 billion ($8.2 billion) for the construction of high-speed rail between Porto and Valenca.

Mercan Group, a Canadian company, announced in January 2024 that it would invest EUR450 million ($460.8 million) in the construction of eight hotels in Portugal, including the 452-key Hard Rock Hotel at Vau Beach, which is expected to open in 2026, as well as the Holiday Inn Express Porto-Boavista, Holiday Inn Express Evora, and Holiday Inn Beja, all of which are expected to open between June and September 2024.

Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Portugal, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/agibf0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240805040239/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900