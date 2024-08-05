Epique Realty Expands to Missouri and Kansas, Nationwide Revolution Continues

Revolutionary Epique Realty supports agent success and fosters a culture of excellence

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Epique Realty, a leading innovator in the real estate industry, proudly announces its expansion of Missouri and Kansas as states number 31st and 32nd respectively, to join the Epique Revolution. This expansion is a testament to Epique's dedication to transforming real estate across the nation through innovative technology, comprehensive agent support, and exceptional benefits.

Welcome Kansas and Missouri

Welcome Kansas and Missouri

Leading the charge in Missouri and Kansas is newly appointed State Broker Dawn Sharp, a seasoned real estate professional and top producer in the Kansas City market. Her diverse background, ranging from education to becoming a top-performing real estate agent in Kansas City, positions her to effectively lead the company's growth while supporting its core values. Dawn has become a prominent figure in the Kansas City real estate market with a productivity level in the top 2% of agents in the MLS.

"I am honored to join Epique Realty and lead the company's expansion in Missouri and Kansas," said Dawn Sharp. "Epique's innovative approach, combined with its support for agents, aligns perfectly with my passion for delivering exceptional service and results to clients."

"We're so excited to bring Epique Realty to Missouri and Kansas. Our expansion is a significant achievement in our ongoing mission to revolutionize the real estate industry and extend our unique value proposition to even more agents," Josh Miller, Co-Founder and CEO announced.

Epique Realty distinguishes itself from traditional brokerages through its unique value proposition, which includes:

First certified AI Professional broker with Epique AIPRO®?: Creating and providing advanced AI tools to streamline operations and enhance client experiences.

Free Comprehensive Agent Benefits: Offering healthcare, prescriptions, listing photos, yard signs, even pet healthcare and more to support agents and maximize their earning potential.

Agent-Centric Culture: Promoting diversity, inclusion, and success through extensive training, leading-edge marketing tools, and personalized support.

Designed to support agents and enhance their productivity, these benefits are producing significant annual savings for their agents. Epique Realty's agent-centric approach promotes diversity, inclusion, and success through extensive training, innovative marketing tools, and personalized support. This model not only supports agent success but also fosters a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.

With plans to operate in all fifty states by 2025, Epique Realty is rapidly transforming the real estate industry. The company's expansion into Missouri and Kansas is a testament to its dedication to innovation, comprehensive agent support, and extraordinary benefits unheard of in the industry and positions Epique at the forefront of the industry.

"With our rapid growth and the addition of Missouri and Kansas, we're setting new standards in the real estate industry. Our focus on technology, innovation, and comprehensive support will continue to drive our success and benefit our agents in these new markets," added Christopher Miller, Co-Founder, COO, and VP of Expansion.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is not just a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to providing agents with extraordinary benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in today's digital age. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

Contact Information

Barbara Simpson

PR & Communications

barbara@epiquerealty.com

(281) 773-7842

Related Images

Welcome Kansas and Missouri Kansas and Missouri quote by Janice Delcid Epique logo small Epique Realty Power Q logo small

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on accesswire.com