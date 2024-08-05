

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The sell-off in global markets amidst concerns about the health of the U.S. economy continued on Monday as well. Disappointing updates from the corporate sector also wreaked havoc on market sentiment. Treasury yields however declined with renewed rate cut bets.



Wall Street Futures are trading deep in the red. European benchmarks slumped heavily. Asian stock indexes tumbled while Nikkei erased more than 13 percent.



Dollar Index tumbled. Though bond yields mostly eased, in Japan it hardened. Crude oil prices plunged. Gold lost heavily. Cryptocurrencies also tumbled with Bitcoin shedding 15 percent and Ethereum erasing 22 percent.



The ISM Services PMI data from the U.S. due on Monday morning is expected to show a jump to 51 in July from 48.8 in June.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,663.00, down 2.70% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,137.70, down 3.91% Germany's DAX at 17,069.65, down 3.25% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,934.03, down 2.94% France's CAC 40 at 7,054.95, down 2.71% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,487.75, down 3.25% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 31,078.00, down 13.47% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,649.60, down 3.70% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,860.70, down 1.54% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,698.36, down 1.46%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0965, up 0.53% GBP/USD at 1.2767, down 0.25% USD/JPY at 142.25, down 2.93% AUD/USD at 0.6447, down 0.95% USD/CAD at 1.3847, down 0.18% Dollar Index at 102.51, down 0.67%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.702%, down 2.26% Germany at 2.1090%, down 2.41% France at 2.927%, down 1.08% U.K. at 3.8020%, down 0.76% Japan at 0.777%, up 1.17%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $75.34, down 1.91%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $71.93, down 2.16%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,425.75, down 1.78%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $51,349.84, down 15.57% Ethereum at $2,265.50, down 22.16% BNB at $429.41, down 18.35% Solana at $114.72, down 20.10% XRP at $0.4491, down 17.69%.



