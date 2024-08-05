

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production growth improved in June as the fall in capital goods output was offset by increases in consumer goods and intermediate goods production, data from the statistical office INE showed on Monday.



Industrial production posted an adjusted annual expansion of 0.6 percent in June, which was faster than the 0.4 percent rise in May.



Within total production, consumer goods registered the fastest growth of 2.5 percent, followed by an increase of 1.6 percent in intermediate goods output. Meanwhile, capital goods output was down 3.0 percent and energy production remained flat.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output declined 4.1 percent annually after logging nil growth.



Month-on-month, industrial production moved up 0.3 percent, reversing May's 0.1 percent drop.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX