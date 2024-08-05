Observation status applied to Bercman Technologies shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-08-05 15:00 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on August 5, 2024 to apply observation status to Bercman Technologies AS shares (BERCM, ISIN code: EE3100076407) based on the section 40.2.2.7. of First North Rules. Observation status will be applied due to the fact that Bercman Technologies has not paid the fee within the time limit and in the amount specified by the Exchange, and the payment is overdue for more than six months. The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market participants' attention. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.