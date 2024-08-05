Anzeige
Montag, 05.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
GlobeNewswire
05.08.2024 15:10 Uhr
Admission to trading of UAB " Consilium Optimum" bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on August 5, 2024 to admit the bonds of UAB "Consilium
Optimum" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request
of the Issuer. The first trading day of UAB "Consilium Optimum" bonds is August
7, 2024. 

Additional information on the Bonds:

Issuer's full name       UAB "Consilium Optimum"             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name       FASTL                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bonds' ISIN code        LT0000409047                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date    2027.05.20                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one bond, EUR 1 000                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of bonds         5 000                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of the bonds issue, EUR 5 000 000                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Annual interest rate, %     12%                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon payments         August 20, Novemeber 20, February 20, and May 20
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name      FASTL120027FA                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market             First North Vilnius               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of UAB Consilium Optimum is UAB FMI Orion Securities.

Information Document, Final Terms and audited financial statements for the year
2023 are enclosed. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1237582
