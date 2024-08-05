Admission to trading of UAB " Consilium Optimum" bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on August 5, 2024 to admit the bonds of UAB "Consilium Optimum" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Issuer. The first trading day of UAB "Consilium Optimum" bonds is August 7, 2024. Additional information on the Bonds: Issuer's full name UAB "Consilium Optimum" -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name FASTL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds' ISIN code LT0000409047 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 2027.05.20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one bond, EUR 1 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of bonds 5 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the bonds issue, EUR 5 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual interest rate, % 12% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payments August 20, Novemeber 20, February 20, and May 20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name FASTL120027FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North Vilnius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of UAB Consilium Optimum is UAB FMI Orion Securities. Information Document, Final Terms and audited financial statements for the year 2023 are enclosed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1237582