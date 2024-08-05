

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.L) said its discussions with the Consortium with regard to offer for Hargreaves Lansdown remain ongoing. The Board of Hargreaves Lansdown has requested, and the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers has consented to, a short extension to the PUSU deadline. The Consortium is now required, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 9 August 2024, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Hargreaves Lansdown.



The consortium comprises CVC Advisers, Nordic Capital XI Delta, SCSP, and Platinum Ivy B 2018 RSC, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority managed by the Private Equities investment department of ADIA.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX