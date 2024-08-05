Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05
[05.08.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.08.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,140,496.00
|USD
|0
|73,646,896.29
|7.2627
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.08.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,845,419.00
|EUR
|0
|22,432,606.50
|5.8336