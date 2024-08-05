Foresight Financial Group, Inc. Appoints Todd J. James as Chief Financial Officer

WINNEBAGO, Ill., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) ("Foresight" or the "Company") an Illinois corporation founded in 1986, is a financial holding company with fourteen offices in the Northern Illinois counties of Winnebago, Stephenson, Boone, and Kankakee. Holdings of Foresight include German American State Bank located in German Valley, Pecatonica, and Winnebago; State Bank of Davis located in Davis; State Bank located in Freeport; Lena State Bank located in Lena; Northwest Bank located in Rockford, Loves Park and Machesney Park; and State Bank of Herscher located in Herscher and Kankakee, announced today the appointment of Todd J. James as the Chief Financial Officer of Foresight effective August 19, 2024. Mr. James will assume the duties of retiring Foresight Chief Financial Officer Dean Cooke following 27 years of distinguished service to Foresight and its subsidiaries. "We are delighted to welcome Todd as Chief Financial Officer," said Peter Q. Morrison, CEO of Foresight. "The addition of Todd to our executive staff and the experience he brings at both the CFO and CEO level adds enormous depth to our team. Having brought on former Illinois Bank and Trust CEO Jeff Hultman as Foresight President in April, the addition of Todd James clearly exhibits the commitment Foresight has in being the preeminent banking group in Northwestern Illinois and Southwestern Wisconsin. Foresight and its affiliates now represent the sole Banking services organization with headquarters not only in Winnebago County, but Rockford Illinois as well. Rockford and the greater Winnebago and Stephenson county area deserves local ownership and representation, and Foresight and its affiliate banks are there to fill that need and live up to our mission of Community Building Through Community Banking."



About Todd J. James

Mr. James brings over 30 years of experience to Foresight having started his career in public accounting before moving into banking with Amcore Financial, and then for the last 20 years at Blackhawk Bank in Beloit Wisconsin where he held the title of CFO, and for the last 5 years President & CEO as well as Chairman of the Board. Mr. James received his BS in Accounting from Northeast Missouri State University, graduated from the Graduate School of Banking in Madison WI, and holds the designation of Certified Public Accountant.

About Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

We are a market driven, people oriented community banking organization dedicated to enhancing shareholder value by providing our customers with diversified financial services that help them achieve economic success and financial security. We will pursue these goals while balancing shareholder and customer interests with the ongoing welfare of our employees and local communities.

The members of our group maintain a high degree of independence and sensitivity to the concerns of the local communities and markets that we choose to serve. We will seek to expand sensibly into new markets when we believe that our business model and community banking philosophy can be successfully extended. For more information about Foresight, please visit: www.foresightfg.com



