TXNM Energy, Inc.: TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) Completes Name Change from PNM Resources

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TXNM) has completed its holding company name change, effective as of 5:00pm ET on August 2, 2024.

The common stock continues to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "TXNM", effective at the start of trading today, August 5, 2024.

TXNM Energy was previously named PNM Resources with common stock traded under the ticker "PNM". The CUSIP number for the common stock remains unchanged (69349H107).

There are no significant structural or organization impacts to the company associated with the name change, and shareholders do not need to take any action. All outstanding shares of PNM Resources have become TXNM Energy shares.

Coinciding with the change, TXNM Energy's website is now www.txnmenergy.com.

Background:

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, NM., delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com.

CONTACTS:

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

