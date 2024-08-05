Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 529983 | ISIN: US69349H1077 | Ticker-Symbol: 98P
Tradegate
02.08.24
11:58 Uhr
38,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TXNM ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TXNM ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,40036,60017:33
36,60036,80017:34
PR Newswire
05.08.2024 12:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TXNM Energy, Inc.: TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) Completes Name Change from PNM Resources

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TXNM) has completed its holding company name change, effective as of 5:00pm ET on August 2, 2024.

The common stock continues to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "TXNM", effective at the start of trading today, August 5, 2024.

TXNM Energy was previously named PNM Resources with common stock traded under the ticker "PNM". The CUSIP number for the common stock remains unchanged (69349H107).

There are no significant structural or organization impacts to the company associated with the name change, and shareholders do not need to take any action. All outstanding shares of PNM Resources have become TXNM Energy shares.

Coinciding with the change, TXNM Energy's website is now www.txnmenergy.com.

Background:
TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, NM., delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com.

CONTACTS:


Analysts

Media

Lisa Goodman

Corporate Communications

(505) 241-2160

(505) 241-2783

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements made in this news release for TXNM Energy, Inc. ("TXNM"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies, including the unaudited financial results and earnings guidance, are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates and apply only as of the date of this report. TXNM, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, TXNM, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. TXNM's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

SOURCE TXNM Energy, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.