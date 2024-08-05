HONOR kicked off three-day RankinLIVE event in Central London to celebrate the HONOR 200 Series portrait capability

The HONOR 200 Series fuses artistry and technology with AI-Powered Portrait Photography

Consumers were welcomed to the Outernet venue in London for personal portraits sessions with Rankin, taken on the HONOR 200 Pro

A selection of images submitted by the public will be showcased on- and off-line in galleries across Europe - including one iconic out of home site

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HONOR, the fastest-growing smartphone brand in Europe, this week furthered its collaboration with renowned photographer, Rankin, launching a three-day edition of RankinLive in Central London. The launch day event, attended by media from across Europe, featured an in-depth tutorial on how to achieve the prefect portrait shot, as well as a Q&A session with Rankin.

During the event, Rankin explained his eight-step process for achieving studio-level portraits with the HONOR 200 Pro device with tips at each stage for perfecting your shot. This included a live demonstration of the HONOR 200 Pro's various features, including the Harcourt portrait modes, which HONOR co-engineered with Studio Harcourt, the legendary French portrait studio, for the launch of the HONOR 200 series.

Rankin's eight steps to the perfect portrait:

Step Top Tip 1. Location Make sure you have good lighting and a neutral background so

the camera focuses on the subject - not the backdrop 2. Subject Try to work with people you know and who will be more relaxed

when shooting, especially while you are learning 3. Styling Think about hair, clothing and props. Avoid patterned clothing

which will be harder to focus and may detract from the subject 4. Lighting Lighting can make a huge difference to mood, shadow and texture

- a simple table lamp at home will give you a great variety of

lighting options. You don't need a professional studio 5. Settings You can use pre-set modes and filters like Harcourt mode on the

H200 - but once you get more confident, play around with other

settings such as aperture, focal length and contrast 6. Posing Go for the extremes - use hands, props and different facial

expressions to get the most variety from your subject 7. Connect Establish a connection with your subject, talk to them and make

them feel comfortable - if possible make them laugh 8. Review Work with your subject to choose the best shots - gut instinct will

often make the best ones stand out immediately

Members of the audience were used as Rankin's subjects during the workshop, to showcase the portrait capabilities of the HONOR 200 Pro, highlighting how posture, styling and different lighting conditions can raise your portrait game when capturing the perfect shot. The remainder of the three-day event will be open to members of the public, allowing anyone who registers and books a spot to experience being photographed by Rankin.

The Q&A session also covered a variety of topics with Rankin talking at length about his career, his love for photography and getting the best out of his subjects. Rankin also discussed the advancement of AI technology and how this has changed photography, advice for up-and-coming young photographers, and finished the discussion with a number of anecdotes about some of the celebrities he has photographed over the years.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rankin said: "I'm excited to be working with HONOR to showcase the capabilities of the 200 Series and demonstrate just how easy it is to capture stunning portraits using a mobile phone. It's great to see the amazing images that have been submitted already by consumers since the launch of the device and we look forward to welcoming members of the public to the RankinLive in London this week."

"With the HONOR 200 Series, we're proud to bring the perfect fusion of artistry and technology to Europe, allowing anyone to take studio-level portraits every time", said Tony Ran, President of HONOR Europe. "Working with Rankin is a further demonstration of our commitment to the European market and underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence in redefining the boundaries of mobile photography.

Unlocking the Mastery of Studio Harcourt Portrait Photography

Recognizing the most important tools in portrait photography are light and shadow, the HONOR 200 Series has been equipped with advanced hardware and meticulously co-engineered AI-powered software that recognizes even the most subtle nuances of lighting. The HONOR 200 Pro features a 50MP Portrait Main Camera with a Super Dynamic H9000 Sensor enabling users to capture compelling images with the perfect balance of light and shadow in even challenging lighting scenarios. With support for 4-in-1 pixel binning technology with a pixel size of 2.4µm, users can capture intricate details in their images even in low light scenarios. Additionally, the HONOR 200 Pro features a 50MP Portrait Telephoto Camera and a customized telephoto sensor from Sony. The HONOR 200 Pro also provides better light sensing capabilities, ensuring clear and true captures of distant objects with exceptional details.

The HONOR 200 Pro takes portrait photography to new heights with the powerful AI-enhanced HONOR AI Portrait Engine.

Pricing and Availability

Showcasing an elegant design inspired by nature, the HONOR 200 Pro is available in three colourways[1]: Moonlight White, Black, Ocean Cyan and while the HONOR 200 is available in Emerald Green, Moonlight White and Black. All available on honor.com/uk, as well as Amazon, Argos, Very and Currys. You can also find the HONOR 200 Series in UK network providers O2, Three and Vodafone on a range of pay monthly plans and SIM-free.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.honor.com/uk.



[1] Colour availability may vary by region.

