Transforming Aesthetics: Dr. Maria Fedchuk's Journey of Innovation at MTS US

The 22nd Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress held in Monaco, Monte-Carlo, witnessed a significant event in the realm of beauty and health. A unique technology and protocol were unveiled-"EXOSOMAL LIQUID LASER," an innovative treatment protocol developed by medical expert Dr. Maria Fedchuk. She spearheaded all clinical trials, justifications, protocols, and conclusions within the development of EXOSOMAL LIQUID LASER.

Another unique product received international recognition at the same Congress- RADIANCE from PEELING SYSTEM (Dermoaroma, Italy) was honored with an "Aesthetic Medicine Award" in the nomination "the Best Aesthetic Product and Device Integration". The entire scientific reasoning of the uniqueness of the system and the patients' results were applied by Dr. Fedchuk. Every step of the unique technology is FDA approved and is already available in the United States, thanks to Maria Fedchuk and her "Medical Tech Systems US" (MTS US).

Dr. Maria Fedchuk, originally from Ukraine, is a fourth-generation Physician, Dermatologist, Anti-aging medicine specialist, member of numerous international associations, including AAAAM, AAAM, IPS, IASCT (USA), UADV, EADV, IALMS, IPS, IHS, IACT (Europe), international trainer and expert, speaker at top industry conferences, and a Global Key Opinion Leader for leading medical companies worldwide, such as Allergan Aesthetics, Dermoaroma Group, Proteos Biotech etc. Maria Fedchuk has played an invaluable role in advancing the global aesthetic industry.

As the co-founder and medical director of "Medical Tech Systems US" (MTS US), Maria Fedchuk provides innovative solutions, progressive methodologies, and aesthetic products, actively advancing the fields of professional cosmetology and aesthetic medicine in the United States and globally. In the American market, the company represents unique technology including not only exosomes (non-human derived), but secretomes - a breakthrough phenomenon for the aesthetic market (from bovine colostrum).

With 18 years of experience in the field of aesthetic medicine, Maria Fedchuk serves as a scientific advisor to many global companies and participates in prestigious professional conferences in the United States, Japan, Korea, and European countries. Maria is an international trainer for Allergan Aesthetics - a world-leading company in aesthetic medicine, specializing in the production of Botox, JUVEDERM® fillers, and more.

"Patient safety is unquestionably paramount!" emphasizes Maria Fedchuk. Particularly acute is the issue of safety when it comes to the use of exosomes in regenerative and anti-aging medicine - vesicles responsible for intercellular communication. Exosomes, enriched with nucleic acids, proteins, and lipids, are ideal for use in therapeutic and injectable aesthetics. They rapidly restore skin cells, thus excellently improving its elasticity and firmness, as well as combating wrinkles, acne, scars, and more. I am proud of my contribution to the development of the unique EXOSOMAL LIQUID LASER technology and am currently implementing the technology in the USA."

Exosomes for Beauty: Is it Safe?

The traditional way of obtaining exosomes involves mesenchymal stem cells found in adipose tissue, obtained after abdominoplasty or umbilical cord. These are human exosomes containing the human genome, genetic material, including all genetic predispositions and diseases. There is an increasing amount of scientific research worldwide dedicated to the risks of using human derived exosomes today.

"Medical Tech Systems US" introduces PURASOMES - the technology of using non-human derived exosomes which do not contain human or animal genes. In the USA, Maria founded a company with her husband, Volodymyr Fedchuk, together they represent unique global innovations in the US. Thus, Ukrainian experience enriches the world.

It is known that in America, there is a special body for control over the quality of food and drugs - FDA, the Food and Drug Administration. Since 2023, FDA has also been controlling the quality of cosmetic products. Today, human-derived exosomes are not allowed even in cosmetics.

However, Maria with her partners Dermoaroma (Italy), have something to be proud of! FDA has granted permission to use these unique secretomes in aesthetics.

MTS US technologies are truly impressive!??

So what is "EXOSOMAL LIQUID LASER"? It is a complete skin restructuring created by Dr. Maria Fedchuk. Skin transformation protocol combines the use of acids, microneedling and exosomes in a very specific way, where we can achieve outstanding results just in 6 days boosting the skin renewal and regeneration with just superficial exfoliation. Dr. Fedchuk globally launched the protocol as LIQUID LASER in 2015 and it became very famous in more than 50 countries. In 2022 it was advanced with the use of two outstanding technologies PEELING SYSTEM and PURASOMES to become EXOSOMAL LIQUID LASER to achieve absolutely unbelievable results in such short terms.

Currently, PURASOMES are unrivaled in potency: containing 20 billion exosomes, 20 most potent growth factors, 20 amino acids, anti-inflammatory cytokines, immunoglobulins, polynucleotides, vitamins and minerals combined with hyaluronic acid. Additionally, the technology is characterized by the fastest skin regeneration and results within a week of use. It is important to note that this is the only technology recognized by all religions worldwide.

The Award winning PEELING SYSTEM is the world's only encapsulation technology in peels delivering most potent active ingredients deeply into the skin without any damage all year round.

Dr. Maria Fedchuk and her Award-winning technologies

The achievements, experience, and technologies developed by Dr. Maria Fedchuk have already won numerous global awards. As mentioned above, in March 2024, Dermoaroma Italy Srl, collaborating with Dr. Maria Fedchuk in creating unique protocols, received an "Aesthetic Medicine Award" in the nomination "the Best Aesthetic Product and Device Integration" (Skin Regen MD - Radiance by PEELING SYSTEM). AMWC Awards recognize innovation and excellence in Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine, rewarding the best physicians and companies in the global medical aesthetic market.

Earlier, in 2022, Maria personally received the prestigious honor of the Global100 Reputation Award in the category of "Aesthetic and Anti-Ageing Medicine." The Global100 Reputation Awards are esteemed international business accolades based in the USA, recognizing entrepreneurs, influencers, and businesses worldwide. A total of over 7500 applications were received for participation in the competition.

Indeed, based on this achievement, we can draw the conclusion that Dr. Maria Fedchuk's practice, experience and work in the American market enrich the entire field of Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine, bringing the most innovative technologies, safe products, and high-quality service.

Website MTS US: https://mts-us.org

E-mail: info@mts-us.org

