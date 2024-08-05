Non-alcoholic Spirits Market to Reach $706.7 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 8.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

"The market is further fueled by innovative product offerings from both established beverage companies and new entrants, emphasizing natural ingredients and functional benefits. Additionally, the rise of sober-curious movements and wellness trends, coupled with the expansion of availability in bars, restaurants, and retail, are propelling the market's expansion globally."

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Non-alcoholic Spirits Market by Product Type (Whiskey, Rum, Vodka, Tequila, and Others), Category (Conventional and Organic) and Distribution Channel (Food Service and Food Retail): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the non-alcoholic spirits market was valued at $325.8 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach $706.7 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The Non-Alcoholic Spirits Market is driven by rising health consciousness, a growing trend towards mindful drinking, and increasing demand for premium, sophisticated non-alcoholic beverages. Consumers are seeking healthier lifestyles and are more aware of the adverse effects of alcohol, prompting a shift towards alcohol-free alternatives that do not compromise on taste or experience. The market benefits from innovative product offerings that replicate the complexity of traditional spirits, appealing to both teetotalers and occasional drinkers.

Social media and influencer marketing amplify this trend, showcasing non-alcoholic options as stylish and desirable. Additionally, the expanding availability of non-alcoholic spirits in restaurants, bars, and retail outlets enhances accessibility and consumer adoption. Opportunities lie in developing new flavors, expanding into emerging markets, and leveraging sustainable and organic ingredients to cater to eco-conscious consumers.

Report Coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $325.8 Million Market Size in 2033 $706.7 Million CAGR 8.1 % No. of Pages in Report 323 Segments Covered Product Type, Category, Distribution Channel and Region Drivers Health Benefits Associated with The Consumption of Non-Alcoholic Spirits. Increase In Disposable Income Opportunities Decline In Alcohol-Consuming Population Restraints High Product Prices Lack of Awareness and Knowledge About the Product Among Developing Countries

Whisky segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By product type, the whisky segment held the major share of the market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global non-alcoholic spirits market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Whisky alternatives are gaining popularity owing to the increasing demand for healthy drink alternatives and non-alcoholic beverages. The negative effects associated with whisky having alcohol content is one of the prime reasons for the growth of the non-alcoholic whisky market, as it is free from alcohol.

However, the tequila segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2033. The increasing R&D investments by manufacturers are expected to lead to more unique non-alcohol alternatives, which will align with health-related consumption patterns.

Conventional segment to retain its dominance by 2033

Based on category, the conventional segment held the major share of the market in 2023, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global non-alcoholic spirits market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The non-alcoholic spirits manufactured with conventional ingredients are less costly compared to the organic ones. Also, the conventional ingredients are easy to procure. Thus, the conventional segment is expected to garner a maximum share in non-alcoholic spirits owing to the ease in availability of ingredients at low prices.

However, the organic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2033. The increasing demand for organic products is one of the major drivers of the growth of this segment. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding the benefits related to organic product consumption will boost market growth.

The food retail segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the food retail segment held the major share of the market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global non-alcoholic spirits market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The availability and visibility of products on shelves for consumers will push the market demand for store-based channels. Store-based channels offer various products to choose from a single type. Consumers can also compare prices, ingredients, and quantities for a wide variety of products through this and select a product that will suit their requirements.

However, the food service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2033. The growth of the food service sector is one of the prime factors that will drive market demand during the forecast period. Increasing the availability of products through foodservice channels is also propelling market demand.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2035

Based on region, Europe region held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global non-alcoholic spirits market. Economic stability and high spending capabilities of consumers are some of the major reasons for the growth of the non-alcoholic spirits market in Europe. Apart from that, consumer trend toward fortified beverages is expected to drive the market demand. For instance, The Free Spirits Company offers spirits alternatives that are infused with vitamins B3 and B6 along with naturally uplifting amino acids such as taurine. Moreover, product launches in the non-alcoholic spirits category by various manufacturers owing to increasing consumer inclination towards Dry January are expected to create an opportunity in the non-alcoholic spirits market.

Leading Market Players

Bacardi Limited

Caleño

Pernod Ricard

Rheinland Distillers GmbH

Diageo plc.

la martiniquaise

Everleaf Drinks

ArKay Beverages LTD

Spirits of Virtue

Spiritless Inc

ALTD SPIRITS

Ritual Zero Proof

Aplós

Ecology & Co.

Lyre's Spirit Co

Elegantly Spirited LTD

Salcombe Distilling Co

Drink Monday

FLUÈRE

Escape Mocktails

The report analyzes these key players in the global non-alcoholic spirits market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Recent Key Strategies and Developments

In 2023, Pernod Ricard acquired a majority stake in Código 1530, an ultra-premium and prestige tequila, Skrewball, a super-premium whiskey, and ACE Beverage Group, the Canadian RTD market leader.

In 2023, Coca-Cola Company and Pernod Ricard partnered on Absolut Vodka with Sprite.

In 2023, Pernod Ricard announced a €238 million investment in the construction of a carbon-neutral Jefferson's distillery in Kentucky. The signing of first sustainability-linked loan for €2.1 billion euros.

In 2023, Diageo announced that it had completed the acquisition of Don Papa Rum, a super-premium, dark rum from the Philippines.

