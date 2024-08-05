MicroAge Appoints Alex Ryals as New VP of Cybersecurity Solutions and Strategy

Appointment Strengthens MicroAge's Commitment to Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solutions

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / MicroAge® is excited to announce the appointment of Alex Ryals as the new Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions & Strategy. Ryals will succeed MicroAge's Chief Cybersecurity Strategist, Andrew Roberts, who is retiring after serving the company for seven years.





Alex Ryals, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions & Strategy, MicroAge

Alex Ryals, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions & Strategy, MicroAge

Andrew Roberts has been instrumental in building MicroAge's cybersecurity strategy, contributing significantly to the company's growth and success. His cybersecurity experience and strategic vision have helped establish and advance MicroAge's robust cybersecurity services. Roberts' leadership and commitment have left a lasting legacy, and MicroAge is deeply grateful for his dedication and invaluable contributions.

Alex Ryals joins MicroAge with over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, bringing a wealth of expertise in cybersecurity, solution architecture, and leadership. He has extensive experience across all facets of the technology ecosystem through past roles on the client, partner, distributor, and reseller sides. Previously, Ryals was the Global VP of Channel Sales at Ping Identity, where he drove the scale of identity security solutions through partners worldwide. Ryals' also worked in vice president roles within the cybersecurity domain at TD SYNNEX, Tech Data, and Avnet, where his responsibilities included accelerating sales through a global partner ecosystem.

"Andrew Roberts' dedication, vision, and expertise in establishing our cybersecurity services at MicroAge have been foundational to our organization, and we are thankful for his leadership," said MicroAge CTO Tim McCulloch. "Alex Ryals' appointment marks an exciting new chapter for us as he builds upon that foundation to deliver exceptional value for our clients. His comprehensive experience and strategic insights will help drive our cybersecurity practice to new heights, especially in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and advanced security technologies."

In his new role, Ryals will lead a team dedicated to ensuring that all MicroAge client solutions include a comprehensive security component. He will focus on growing the cybersecurity services business and revenue within the next few years while supporting outside sales efforts. Ryals' deep background in delivery services, solution architecture, and leadership will be instrumental in advancing MicroAge's cybersecurity offerings.

Alex Ryals holds a Bachelor of Computer Science from Auburn University. He is passionate about educating and training organizations on cybersecurity and has a proven track record of building successful cybersecurity practices. Ryals resides in Birmingham, Alabama, with his wife and two daughters. He enjoys flying small aircraft and serves on advisory boards for two cybersecurity startups.

About MicroAge

MicroAge combines a powerful mix of technology services backed by vendor-certified engineers and skilled experts to deliver the competitive edge technology leaders need in today's disruptive digital environment. MicroAge is a full-service solutions integrator and Microsoft Solution Partner headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. MicroAge has a rapidly expanding national salesforce to support growing demand. To learn more, visit MicroAge.com.

Contact Information

Andrea Hill

Director of Communications & Brand Management

andrea.hill@microage.com

480-366-2468

SOURCE: MicroAge

View the original press release on newswire.com.