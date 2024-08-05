

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced that Wisconsin has launched its first Home Energy Rebates program.



Thus, Wisconsin has becom the first state in the nation to launch the Home Efficiency (HOMES) portion of the rebate program - enabling households at all income levels, with an emphasis on lower-income households, to save on energy efficiency improvements such as insulation, air sealing, and heat pumps that reduce whole-home energy consumption.



Wisconsin's launch is part of the Biden Administration's nationwide initiative to provide $8.8 billion in Federal funding for states to lower energy costs and increase efficiency in homes by making it cheaper to install cost-saving measures such as heat pumps, electrical panels, and insulation.



These energy-saving measures will save American households up to $1 billion annually in energy costs and support an estimated 50,000 U.S. jobs in residential construction, manufacturing, and other sectors, according to the Department of Energy.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX